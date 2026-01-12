Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SL Aesthetic Group Marks 22 Years of Expansion in Singapore and Southeast Asia

January 12, 2026 | 09:25
(0) user say
The leading aesthetic provider commemorates over two decades of pioneering beauty solutions and regional growth across key markets in Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 January 2026 - SL Aesthetic Group celebrates its 22nd anniversary, marking its growth from a single clinic into a multi-brand medical aesthetics and healthcare group.

Founded in Singapore in 2003, the Group has grown to encompass five specialised brands operating more than twenty outlets across Singapore and the region.

  • SL Aesthetic Clinic offers doctor-led skin, face and body treatments, and is one of Singapore's longest-running medical aesthetics clinic.
  • SkinLab The Medical Spa, a dermatology-focused medical spa, specialises in medical-grade facials and skincare products for sensitive skin.
  • TrichoLab, a dedicated hair and scalp health brand specialising in medical hair loss solutions.
  • PROLOGUE brings together Prologue The Lifestyle Medical Clinic and Prologue Centre for Women's Wellness as a unified lifestyle and preventive medicine brand, addressing chronic health concerns and promoting women's wellness across life stages.
  • Euphie (Malaysia) is the Group's Malaysia-based extension comprising Euphie Skin Solutions and Euphie Clinic, delivering medically supervised aesthetic care.

The Group has served more than 100,000 patients, with care provided by a team of 12 doctors and more than 100 trained specialists.

Over the past two decades, the concept of beauty and wellness has broadened into a more holistic approach to personal care—one that goes beyond aesthetics to support overall wellbeing. People are placing greater emphasis on long-term health, from their mental health and nutrition to their physical appearance. This shift has driven growing demand for preventive, medically supervised services that integrate aesthetics with broader health concerns.

In response to these changing needs, SL Aesthetic Group has expanded its medical services beyond skin and hair treatments, introducing more than 40 new offerings across its five specialised brand portfolios, including women's health services.

Dr Kelvin Chua, Founder and Senior Medical Director of SL Aesthetic Group, said: "Reaching 22 years reflects the continuity of care we have built over time. As patient expectations change, our focus remains on delivering medically supervised services that support long-term health and well-being."

As part of this expansion, the Group launched Prologue The Lifestyle Medical Clinic and Prologue Centre for Women's Wellness in 2025. Prologue The Lifestyle Medical Clinic focuses on preventive care for chronic conditions, supported by artificial intelligence–enabled health screenings for early detection of conditions such as dementia and cancer. Meanwhile, Prologue Centre for Women's Wellness addresses women's health needs across different life stages, including perimenopause, menopause, and postpartum recovery.

Within Singapore, the group strengthened its physical presence with the opening of its tenth SL Aesthetic Clinic and SkinLab The Medical Spa outlet at iMall in Marine Parade, as a response to strong and sustained demand from patients in the eastern region.

Regionally, SL Aesthetic Group marked a milestone as its Malaysia-based brand, Euphie — comprising Euphie Skin Solutions and Euphie Clinic — celebrated its first anniversary. Building on this foundation, the Group plans to open an additional outlet in Malaysia, extending its medically supervised services to a wider patient base.

Looking ahead, SL Aesthetic Group plans to continue expanding its clinical footprint while maintaining regulatory compliance, clinical standards, and patient safety.

For more information, visit: https://slaestheticgroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SL Aesthetic Clinic

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SL Aesthetic Group Aesthetic Group Expansion Southeast Asia Growth

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Starlight Centre Introduces Program for Autistic Students Joining Mainstream Schools

Starlight Centre Introduces Program for Autistic Students Joining Mainstream Schools

PETRONAS Launches First JASO-Certified Lubricants for Japan's Latest Engines

PETRONAS Launches First JASO-Certified Lubricants for Japan's Latest Engines

PolyU Teams and Startups Win Three Innovation Awards at CES 2026

PolyU Teams and Startups Win Three Innovation Awards at CES 2026

Etiqa's Firefly Project Boosts Mangrove Restoration in Sungai Panjang with MNS

Etiqa's Firefly Project Boosts Mangrove Restoration in Sungai Panjang with MNS

TAT Unveils Teaser for Feel All The Feelings with LISA as Ambassador

TAT Unveils Teaser for Feel All The Feelings with LISA as Ambassador

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020