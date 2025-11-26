Corporate

P&G Vietnam delivers support to communities affected by floods

November 26, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
In response to the severe storms and flooding that caused significant damage across northern and central Vietnam, P&G Vietnam has joined with support efforts.

Through close collaboration with the Vietnam Red Cross and CARE International, P&G Vietnam, a subsidiary of American multinational corporation P&G, has launched a support package to help flood-affected communities stabilise and rebuild their lives.

P&G Vietnam delivers support to communities affected by floods

The support package includes nearly 15,000 essential household and personal care products from P&G brands such as Ariel, Downy, Safeguard, Gillette, Pantene, Head & Shoulders, and Rejoice.

These products, distributed by the Vietnam Red Cross, aim to help families maintain hygiene and health during these difficult times.

In addition, P&G employees have also made personal cash contributions through the company’s labour union, demonstrating their spirit of care and solidarity with the community.

Throughout November, representatives from P&G Vietnam presented the company’s contribution to the Vietnam Red Cross and joined a field visit to Yen The commune in the northern province of Bac Ninh, to personally deliver the donation to families most affected by the disaster.

P&G Vietnam delivers support to communities affected by floods

Beyond emergency relief, P&G Vietnam continues to work with CARE International in Vietnam to implement a long-term recovery programme in Cao Bang province, supporting approximately 3,000 ethnic minority people from Thanh Long and Can Yen communes.

P&G’s support includes providing hygiene kits, winter blankets, and mosquito nets to households, improving people’s access to essential non-food items and ensuring warmth for the coming winter.

Support also covers providing vulnerable households with multi-purpose cash transfers, enabling them to meet essential food, health, and livelihood needs; and rebuilding three typhoon-damaged schools and replacing lost learning materials, helping children return to safe and equipped classrooms.

In the aftermath of the storm season, P&G also worked with the Vietnam Red Cross under the Children’s Safe Drinking Water programme to distribute over 463,000 P&G Purifier of Water sachets, equivalent to more than 4.6 million litres of clean water, across Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, and Nghe An provinces.

P&G Vietnam delivers support to communities affected by floods

Marwane Tahri, general director of P&G Vietnam, said the company had extended deepest sympathies to all individuals and families severely affected by the recent storms and floods.

"With these essential household and personal care products, we hope to bring comfort and timely support to people during this difficult period. P&G Vietnam remains committed to standing by communities in need and will continue to drive long-term initiatives through our partnerships to help them recover and rebuild sustainably," Tahri said. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the leadership of the Vietnam Red Cross, CARE International, and local authorities for their tireless efforts in disaster relief and recovery.”

Vu Thanh Luu, vice president of Vietnam Red Cross said, “I sincerely thank P&G Vietnam for accompanying us and providing essential supplies to Bac Ninh and other affected localities. This support reflects the company’s strong sense of social responsibility and contributes meaningfully to ensuring social welfare for people in disaster-hit areas. We deeply appreciate the compassion and solidarity of P&G and all its employees.”

P&G Vietnam gains AmCham CSR Award for fourth straight year P&G Vietnam gains AmCham CSR Award for fourth straight year

P&G Vietnam has gained the AmCham Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Recognition Award for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting its commitment to being a good corporate citizen with impactful social contributions.

P&G Vietnam continues to support Vietnam in fourth wave of COVID-19 P&G Vietnam continues to support Vietnam in fourth wave of COVID-19

As Vietnam is facing the growing fourth wave of COVID-19 in many cities and provinces, P&G Vietnam has stepped up as a force for good to provide support to local governments and people in the fight against the pandemic.
P&G Vietnam and Central Retail Vietnam push forward new green initiative P&G Vietnam and Central Retail Vietnam push forward new green initiative

On September 8, P&G Vietnam and Central Retail Vietnam, two businesses pioneering sustainability, joined forces for a day of volunteering in Dong Nai Nature Reserve in southern Vietnam, as part of the ‘Forests For Good’ initiative.

By Huyen Thuy

