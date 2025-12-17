Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Worlds first AI orchestrator platform launches for healthcare

December 17, 2025 | 14:42
(0) user say
This pioneering platform is designed to unify and manage disparate healthcare data sources using artificial intelligence.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCrae Tech has launched the world's first health AI orchestrator.

The product, called Orchestral, is a health-native AI orchestrator data platform. It seamlessly connects diverse data sources with AI agents, workflows, and algorithms – enabling scalable, governed AI deployment across healthcare systems.

"Most information technology in healthcare falls into two camps: either a big, dumb bucket of cloud data or isolated pockets of AI cleverness," said Ian McCrae, founder of McCrae Tech. "We have created something vastly different that reshapes healthcare as we know it."

Orchestral integrates three core components:

  • Health Information Platform (HIP): Ingests data from any source and delivers trusted, structured, standardized, and compliant health data.
  • Health Agent Library (HAL): Provides a governed registry of AI building blocks for the entire health system.
  • Health AI Tooling (HAT): Empowers data analysts and scientists to build agentic workflows, business intelligence reports, and more.

"Simply swamping clinicians with more data is not the answer to improve healthcare. Extra data may contain useful insights, but these are needles in a haystack without the necessary AI tooling to extract them into human-understandable observations.

"Orchestral delivers exactly that, enabling healthcare providers to harness AI's full potential. Its potential impact on global health is comparable to the transformative shifts brought about by antibiotics, modern hygiene, and other breakthrough public health innovations," says McCrae.

Lucy Porter, CEO of Orchestral, highlighted the unsustainable pressures on U.S. and global health systems, including rising costs, workforce burnout, and error risks.

"Right now, up to 15% of diagnoses globally are estimated to be inaccurate, delayed or wrong[1]. This has huge implications for patients and is estimated to create a financial burden equivalent to 17.5% of total healthcare expenditure in OECD nations[2].

"Everyone is turning to AI to solve these issues. But what we see today is unworkable AI chaos – pilots and point solutions with no clear path to safe, widespread deployment.

"Without a dedicated health AI orchestrator, rapidly scaling AI remains virtually impossible. Orchestral fills this critical gap, serving as the trusted source of truth for models, tools, and data connections that teams rely on to deliver better care.

"We're building the foundation that lets entire health ecosystems learn, adapt, and thrive in the age of agentic AI. We're here to turn the world's scattered health data into life-saving insight that's trusted, explainable, and ready when it matters most," says Porter.

Orchestral has been built upon decades of clinical data storage engineering, initially within Orion Health and then, more recently, spun out into McCrae Tech as a standalone company because of the magnitude of this project.

What has emerged is a genuinely world-first product, defining a new category in health technology.

www.orchestral.co

[1] The economics of diagnostic safety | OECD

[2] The economics of diagnostic safety | OECD

By PR Newswire

McCrae Tech

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AI orchestrator healthcare Healthcare data platform Artificial intelligence orchestrator

Related Contents

Vietnam advances three-pillar strategy to prevent cervical cancer

Vietnam advances three-pillar strategy to prevent cervical cancer

Protect what’s next: towards a future free from meningococcal group B disease

Protect what’s next: towards a future free from meningococcal group B disease

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

Sandoz Vietnam doubles down to combat AMR in second year of campaign

Sandoz Vietnam doubles down to combat AMR in second year of campaign

Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF strengthen child and maternal healthcare

Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF strengthen child and maternal healthcare

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

L&D Techs LED display wins award plans global launch

L&D Techs LED display wins award plans global launch

Montran launches Africa division to support financial future

Montran launches Africa division to support financial future

AI and AR pioneer new human computer interaction chapter

AI and AR pioneer new human computer interaction chapter

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

L&D Techs LED display wins award plans global launch

L&D Techs LED display wins award plans global launch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020