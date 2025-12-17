Worlds first AI orchestrator platform launches for healthcare

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCrae Tech has launched the world's first health AI orchestrator.

The product, called Orchestral, is a health-native AI orchestrator data platform. It seamlessly connects diverse data sources with AI agents, workflows, and algorithms – enabling scalable, governed AI deployment across healthcare systems.

"Most information technology in healthcare falls into two camps: either a big, dumb bucket of cloud data or isolated pockets of AI cleverness," said Ian McCrae, founder of McCrae Tech. "We have created something vastly different that reshapes healthcare as we know it."

Orchestral integrates three core components:

Health Information Platform (HIP): Ingests data from any source and delivers trusted, structured, standardized, and compliant health data.

Health Agent Library (HAL): Provides a governed registry of AI building blocks for the entire health system.

Health AI Tooling (HAT): Empowers data analysts and scientists to build agentic workflows, business intelligence reports, and more.

"Simply swamping clinicians with more data is not the answer to improve healthcare. Extra data may contain useful insights, but these are needles in a haystack without the necessary AI tooling to extract them into human-understandable observations.

"Orchestral delivers exactly that, enabling healthcare providers to harness AI's full potential. Its potential impact on global health is comparable to the transformative shifts brought about by antibiotics, modern hygiene, and other breakthrough public health innovations," says McCrae.

Lucy Porter, CEO of Orchestral, highlighted the unsustainable pressures on U.S. and global health systems, including rising costs, workforce burnout, and error risks.

"Right now, up to 15% of diagnoses globally are estimated to be inaccurate, delayed or wrong[1]. This has huge implications for patients and is estimated to create a financial burden equivalent to 17.5% of total healthcare expenditure in OECD nations[2].

"Everyone is turning to AI to solve these issues. But what we see today is unworkable AI chaos – pilots and point solutions with no clear path to safe, widespread deployment.

"Without a dedicated health AI orchestrator, rapidly scaling AI remains virtually impossible. Orchestral fills this critical gap, serving as the trusted source of truth for models, tools, and data connections that teams rely on to deliver better care.

"We're building the foundation that lets entire health ecosystems learn, adapt, and thrive in the age of agentic AI. We're here to turn the world's scattered health data into life-saving insight that's trusted, explainable, and ready when it matters most," says Porter.

Orchestral has been built upon decades of clinical data storage engineering, initially within Orion Health and then, more recently, spun out into McCrae Tech as a standalone company because of the magnitude of this project.

What has emerged is a genuinely world-first product, defining a new category in health technology.

www.orchestral.co