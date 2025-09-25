Corporate

Pan Pacific Hotels Group launches hotel in Hanoi

September 25, 2025 | 18:10
Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG), the hospitality arm of Singapore-based UOL Group Limited, has announced the launch of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi, marking the latest milestone in a steady pipeline of regional openings.
Pan Pacific Hotels Group launches hotel in Hanoi

PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi is the group's third property in Vietnam and underscores PPHG 's long-term commitment to the Southeast Asian region. It follows recent launches of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta, Pan Pacific Jakarta, and Gurney Bay Hotel, and a PARKROYAL Hotel in Penang, and is among eight new properties planned across Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines over the next two years. PPHG now operates 23 existing properties in Southeast Asia.

The latest launch of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi comes amid Vietnam's robust economic momentum, with GDP growth reaching 7.09 per cent in 2024 and a strong tourism rebound that saw 17.6 million international arrivals, with a target of 22 million set for 2025. The increasing presence of multinational companies, coupled with rapid urbanisation in key cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, has accelerated the need for flexible, long-stay living options, which appeals to both longer stay business travellers and families.

According to a report by Savills, average occupancy rate for serviced apartments in Hanoi reached 86 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, up 4 per cent from last year, while average rental rates increased by 5 per cent on-year.

"Southeast Asia is a key pillar in our regional strategy. Within the bloc, Vietnam, with its dynamic economy, growing international connectivity, and strong demand for extended-stay options, offers immense potential. Our upcoming PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi marks an exciting next chapter in Pan Pacific Hotels Group's growth in Vietnam, complementing our flagship Pan Pacific Hanoi. By adding a premium long-stay offering to our portfolio, we can cater to a wider range of travellers while strengthening our presence in one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic markets," said Choe Peng Sum, CEO of Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

With views of West Lake and proximity to cultural landmarks, all 126 suites at PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi feature residential-style interiors, fully equipped kitchenettes, and essential appliances, creating a seamless living experience for guests on long-term business assignments, corporate relocations, or extended cultural immersions. Guests can choose from a range of thoughtfully designed one, two, and three-bedroom suites, each offering generous living space and modern comforts.

Mia Saigon introduces beauty of nature with mooncake collection Mia Saigon introduces beauty of nature with mooncake collection

Mia Saigon Hotel introduces Mia Luxury Collection's Nguyet Hoa or Moonlit Blossoms mooncake collection in the shape of a cylindrical mooncake box with a styled handle, evoking the elegance of a handbag.
Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera announces rebirth of iconic tower Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera announces rebirth of iconic tower

Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel has unveiled its newly transformed Grand Opera Tower, signaling a major upgrade in luxury hospitality in Ho Chi Minh City.
The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality

The Reverie Saigon is marking 10 years as a landmark of luxury hospitality, reflecting both Vietnam's rising stature in global tourism and the hotel's distinctive identity.

By Thanh Van

Pan Pacific Hotels Southeast Asian Region Vietnam economic momentum Pan Pacific Hotels Group PARKROYAL Serviced Suites

