Skylink Studio partners with PvX to boost Vietnamese mobile games globally

The partnership aims to tap into the growing global market for simple, intuitive titles that retain users over the long term through accessible gameplay and lasting entertainment value. Capturing this trend, Skylink Studio, a Vietnam-based tech company, has focused its resources on researching and publishing a diverse portfolio aimed squarely at the international market.

Photo: Skylink Studio

The company's flagship titles – Tile Pyramid, Tile Bloom, Tiles 2D, Tile Candy, Ocean Tiles and Snake Go – are all built around data optimisation, applied technology, and game-design capability to achieve growth at scale.

Alongside its core Tile Match line up, the company is also expanding into new genres such as Jigsawart and Way Escape to explore new long-term opportunities.

In today's mobile gaming industry, creating a good product only decides part of the outcome. To reach millions of players at a global scale, studios must have distribution capability, run disciplined User Acquisition campaigns, and be able to continuously reinvest in products with proven potential.

Typical titles in Skylink Studio's classic game lineup, such as Tile Pyramid, Jigsawart, and Way Escape. Photo: Skylink Studio

To strengthen its international distribution capability, on August 22 Skylink Studio has entered into a growth-financing arrangement through PvX, a user acquisition financing platform for gaming and consumer apps.

Under the arrangement, PvX Partners has committed to provide Skylink Studio with access to a growth financing of up to $12 million. The company expects to use the facility to support User Acquisition, commercial scaling of its existing products, and continued development of its new game portfolio for global markets.

The collaboration with PvX is set to give Skylink Studio more flexibility to pursue market opportunities with a long-term, sustainable development strategy.

This large-scale financing deal is more than a commercial springboard – it affirms the data-driven operating capability of Vietnam's engineering and tech talent. The model of combining domestic production capability with an international distribution system is becoming a strategic direction that gives local tech companies the confidence to compete fairly on the global stage.

Speaking about the company's development direction, Nguyen Ngoc Tuan Loi, founder and CEO of Skylink Studio, said, “Our ambition isn't just to create a few successful games. Skylink wants to build a global gaming company from Vietnam – one with the capacity to continuously create, develop and bring quality products to players around the world. This collaboration with PvX is an important step that helps us accelerate that journey.”

Skylink Studio leadership: Founder and CEO Nguyen Ngoc Tuan Loi (left) with creative director Dang Tuan Vinh. Photo: Skylink Studio

Looking to the long term, the company aims to build a data-optimised game development and publishing platform, positioning itself as a leading developer and publisher of classic mobile games and bringing more Vietnamese-made tech products to international users.

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