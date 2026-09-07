Wooree Group CEO demands rigorous scientific standards for liposome claims

SEOUL, South Korea and BANGKOK, Thailand, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wooree Group, a leader in biotechnology and lighting solutions with 60 years of expertise, successfully concluded its participation in Vitafoods Asia 2026, held September 2–4 in Bangkok, showcasing its proprietary liposome technology and integrated bio value chain.



Wooree Group's booth at Vitafoods Asia 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Participating for the second consecutive year, Wooree Group presented its end-to-end bio ecosystem, uniting Wooree Green Science (ingredients), Wooree Bio (manufacturing), and consumer brands Harutin and Clarion. The booth also received the Silver Award at the Sustainability Booth Design Awards, organized by Informa Markets, in recognition of its eco-friendly structure, reusable materials, and waste-reduction measures.

During a briefing session on scientific validation standards for the liposome market, Wooree Group CEO Ji-yong Yoon noted that despite rapid market growth, objective standards for evaluating product quality remain lacking.

"In the absence of clear industry standards, some products are marketed as 'liposomal' simply because particle size was measured or phospholipids are present," Yoon said. "To build genuine trust, a step-by-step validation process is needed from confirming actual liposome formation to demonstrating in-vivo delivery potential."

Yoon introduced Wooree Group's proposed validation framework, the "Six Pillars," comprising:

Liposome structure verification using Cryo-TEM Particle size, distribution, and concentration analysis using NTA Encapsulation efficiency Long-term shelf stability Gastrointestinal stability Pharmacokinetic (PK) evaluation of bioavailability

"The liposome market should evolve toward a model where competitiveness is determined by how rigorously a product has been validated," Yoon added.

Based on this framework, Wooree Green Science has developed its proprietary liposomal ingredient brand, LIPOPRIME, which encompasses approximately 40 ingredients, including Vitamin C, glutathione, omega-3, and curcumin. NTA analysis demonstrated that select LIPOPRIME ingredients feature particle concentrations up to 24 times higher than competing market alternatives.

Wooree Group is also accelerating its global expansion, having introduced test products from its health functional food brand Harutin on Amazon in the United States, while collaborating with a plant-cell biotechnology firm on next-generation functional ingredients. Moving forward, the Group plans to further expand strategic partnerships across Southeast Asia and the broader global nutraceutical market.