Virtual IT Group launches cybersecurity detection services across Australia New Zealand

SYDNEY, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organisations across Australia and New Zealand navigate the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and growing governance requirements, Virtual IT Group (VITG) has announced the launch of Modern Managed Services (MMS) and Managed Detection & Response (MDR) , that are next-generation managed services and managed security offerings designed to help organisations remain secure, resilient and ready for what's next.

Modern Managed Services delivers a Modern Defensible Architecture framework for managed IT operations, ensuring security controls, governance frameworks and operational best practices are embedded and continuously maintained. Complementing this, Managed Detection & Response provides organisations with 24x7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) capability, actively monitoring, investigating and responding to threats using advanced security analytics and response technologies.

Jeremy Nees , Chief Product Officer, VITG , said:

"Too often, organisations purchase managed services only to discover they do not have the standard level of security they need. As businesses adopt AI, the old-world IT solutions that Managed Service Providers (MSP) are selling are simply not going to cut it. We've baked common security requirements into the MMS service from day one, applying the key principles of Modern Defensible Architecture: Secure-by-Design, Defense in Depth, and Zero Trust.

MDR and ZDR can be layered on top or are available independently if you have your own IT service or team. The push to adopt AI is leaving security gaps across the ANZ mid-market. Our goal is to provide customers with technology that is secure, resilient, and ready for what's next."

The launch marks VITG's second major solution release of the year, following the introduction of its Zero Trust Consulting Practice and Zero Trust Detection & Response (ZDR) offering earlier in 2026. It is also the Group's first launch since acquiring cybersecurity outfit Security Centric , building on the addition of Auckland based The Instillery in 2025 and further strengthening VITG's capabilities across managed services, cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI. VITG is also advancing a dedicated Data & AI Practice and Momentum, a continuous improvement framework currently being piloted with customers ahead of a market launch later this year.

Since joining VITG at the start of the year, Maurice McCarthy , Chief Executive Officer , is committed to moving at pace to meet the demand that has been created off the back of the market's rapid adoption of AI.

McCarthy said, "The traditional managed services model was built for a different era. Today's organisations need partners that can help them unlock the value of data and AI while strengthening cybersecurity, managing risk, and continuously evolving their technology environment.

Through the acquisition of Security Centric and The Instillery we have brought together market-leading expertise across managed services, data and AI, and cybersecurity. This launch is the first of several innovations we will introduce as we help organisations accelerate transformation and realise greater value from AI."

Sash Vasilevski , Chief Security Officer, VITG , said:

"The technology businesses are using to unlock the value of AI, integrate systems, and build strong data foundations, is rapidly introducing new risks and attack surfaces.

As business leaders accelerate their adoption of AI, the gap between the threats they face and the security capabilities they have in place is growing faster than many businesses realise."

Modern Managed Services and Managed Detection & Response are available immediately.