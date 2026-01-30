SCOPE Luxury Property Sales Show Thailand Market Strength

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - Amid heightened volatility across global luxury real estate markets driven by geopolitical tensions, trade policy uncertainty, and persistent inflationary pressures, Thailand’s ultra-luxury residential sector continues to demonstrate notable resilience. Within this context, SCOPE, a Bangkok-based ultra-luxury residential developer, reported total sales exceeding THB 2.6 billion in 2025, underscoring sustained confidence from high-net-worth individuals and international investors.Despite global headwinds including escalating trade disputes, rising commodity prices, and shifting monetary policies, Thailand’s prime residential market remains structurally strong. Bangkok, in particular, continues to attract foreign buyers seeking long-term residential assets that combine lifestyle quality with capital stability. Demand in this segment has been driven less by short-term speculation, and more by purchasers prioritizing quality, identity, and long-term livability.Value Proposition in a Global Context One of the defining strengths of Thailand’s ultra-luxury market lies in its compelling value proposition when compared to global gateway cities such as London, New York, Tokyo, or Hong Kong. Prime residences in Bangkok remain significantly more accessible in terms of price, while offering comparable and in some cases superior, standards of design, space, and lifestyle.Performance-Driven Luxury Development SCOPE’s 2025 performance provides a clear illustration of how well-executed ultra-luxury developments can outperform broader market trends. Despite a general slowdown in Thailand’s property market, the company achieved over THB 2.6 billion in annual sales, reflecting consistent demand within the ultra-luxury segment.Commenting on the market outlook, Mr. Yongyutt Chaipromprasith, Chief Executive Officer of SCOPE Company Limited, said: “Thailand offers exceptional value when compared with global cities, not only in pricing but also in quality of life, project standards, and long-term livability. Many international investors view Thai ultra-luxury residences as a safe haven asset, supported by competitive rental yields, lower holding costs, and a lifestyle proposition that few markets can replicate.”Among its flagship developments, SCOPE Langsuan recorded over 90% sales completion within 2025, reflecting strong demand from discerning buyers. The project’s success highlights a clear shift in buyer behavior: ultra-luxury purchasers are increasingly focused on authenticity, design integrity, and long-term residential value rather than speculative gains.Central to this appeal is SCOPE’s collaboration with internationally acclaimed designer Thomas Juul-Hansen, whose portfolio includes prominent residential development in New York, notably along the iconic “Millionaire’s Row.” By engaging designers of this caliber, SCOPE reinforces its role as a developer of globally competitive, non-replicable residential projects, rather than locally derivative offerings.This approach further emphasizes the “value for money” proposition of Thailand’s luxury market. Achieving equivalent design pedigree and spatial quality in global financial capitals would require significantly higher development and acquisition costs.Beyond Assets: Designing for Real Living Beyond financial performance, SCOPE’s developments are conceived as long-term homes rather than transactional assets. The company’s development framework is anchored on three core pillars: Product Excellence, Lifestyle Integration, and World-Class Hospitality.This philosophy guides every stage of development — from spatial planning and material selection to service design and community environments — ensuring that residences are built to support genuine, long-term living.Elevating Living Through Hospitality A defining component of SCOPE’s ultra-luxury positioning is its proprietary ACQUA Hospitality Service, designed from the perspective of real homeowners. The concept integrates five-star hotel service principles into everyday residential living, redefining luxury as thoughtful attention to detail that enhances quality of life.From curated common spaces designed as well-being hubs, to personalized residential services and collaborations with world-class architects and designers, SCOPE aims to establish new benchmarks for service-driven, timeless luxury in Thailand’s residential market. This evolution reflects a broader industry shift from competing on physical specifications alone to competing on holistic living experiences.Outlook: Thailand’s Luxury Market at a Turning Point Bangkok continues to rank among the world’s leading lifestyle destinations, recognized for its blend of global connectivity, healthcare standards, infrastructure, and cultural vibrancy. These fundamentals support its growing role as both a primary residence base and an investment within Southeast Asia.Looking ahead, Thailand’s ultra-luxury real estate market is transitioning from price-based competition toward differentiation driven by design excellence, development standards, service quality, and long-term livability. This shift strengthens the country’s positioning on the global stage and reinforces ultra-luxury residential assets as stable, long-term investments amid ongoing global uncertainty.https://scopecollection.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.