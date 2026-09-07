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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Traveloka data reveals Southeast Asian tourists book premium trips during sales

September 07, 2026 | 15:33
(0) user say
Booking data from recent regional promotion events showed Southeast Asian travelers selected higher-value itineraries and upgraded accommodation options rather than cheaper travel packages.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventional wisdom says travelers use sales to spend less. Traveloka's own booking data suggests the opposite.

Across the platform's two most recent regional sale events, in May and July 2026, the number of flight seats, room nights and activity tickets booked rose faster than the number of bookings themselves, with volume per transaction seeing stable, positive growth against baseline. Travelers were not simply after savings, they were enriching and lengthening their holidays.

The pattern held across a second measure: completed transactions outpaced the growth in site traffic. Sale events still bring more people to the platform, but more importantly, they give people who have already decided where they wanted to go a reason to commit, and in many cases, to a larger holiday.

"Travelers are not waiting for a sale to find a cheaper holiday, they are waiting for a sale to afford a better one," said Alex Jung, Head of Marketing, Traveloka. "The extra night, the upgrade from three stars to four, the second city added to the itinerary, the theme park tickets that were previously optional, these are the decisions that sale periods unlock. Our job is to make that upgrade available at the moment people are ready to make it."

Traveloka's upcoming 9.9 Epic Sale runs from September 7 to 11 across Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Japan and South Korea. It arrives at the start of the year-end booking window, when travelers are planning trips they will take in November and December rather than booking for immediate departure.

Destination demand across the eight markets is concentrated in East Asia. South Korea features as a focus destination in six of the eight markets and Japan in five. As reported in the Traveloka SEA Index, China's second cities and Southeast Asia's own beach destinations have seen a boom, with the 9.9 Epic Sale providing travelers a good avenue to get in on the action.

Full market-by-market offer details, including flight, accommodation and activity deals for all eight markets, are available here.

By PR Newswire

Traveloka

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Traveloka Southeast Asian tourists premium trips

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