Strong turnout at New Zealand Education Fair in Hanoi

Held on October 12 in Hanoi, the event brought together representatives from 46 New Zealand educational institutions, showcasing new academic programmes and scholarship options. Beyond recruitment, the fair reaffirmed New Zealand’s enduring partnership with Vietnam in education – a sector often described as the heart of their bilateral ties.

At the event, Ben Burrowes, regional director for Asia at Education New Zealand (ENZ), said Vietnam is now one of New Zealand’s key education markets.

"A growing number of New Zealand universities and institutes of technology and polytechnics are now admitting Vietnamese high-school graduates directly into undergraduate programmes, without the need for a foundation year or vocational certificate," said Burrowes. "This change reflects the strong academic performance of Vietnamese students and allows them to begin their studies sooner and reduce costs."

He added that the direct-entry scheme forms part of New Zealand’s broader effort to make higher education more accessible and attractive to Vietnamese learners, who are among a select group of students worldwide eligible for this opportunity.

Most participating institutions now base admissions on high school academic results, applying equally to graduates from both specialised and non-specialised schools. The initiative is supported by New Zealand’s compact higher education system, comprising eight universities and 16 institutes and polytechnics

Participants explore study opportunities and scholarship options at the 2025 New Zealand Education Fair in Hanoi

Alongside direct admission, New Zealand continues to expand support policies for international students, particularly from Vietnam. From November, international students holding New Zealand student visas will be allowed to work up to 25 hours per week during term time – five hours more than the current limit. In addition, graduates can stay and work for up to three years after completing their studies, providing valuable opportunities for professional development and global career experience.

The New Zealand government’s scholarship system is becoming increasingly diverse. Following the launch of the New Zealand University Awards for Vietnamese undergraduates, worth nearly $132,000, the government has expanded its support with 45 New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS) for secondary students and 39 Manaaki Scholarships for postgraduate studies in 2025.

Administered by ENZ, the NZSS offers a 50 per cent tuition fee reduction for Vietnamese students in grades 8-10 at participating New Zealand secondary schools, while the awards target undergraduates who meet the academic and English entry requirements of New Zealand universities.

While both initiatives share the goal of encouraging Vietnamese students to pursue quality education in New Zealand, they are distinct programmes targeting different study levels. These are also the first institution-level scholarship schemes in the world to be directly managed by ENZ, underscoring New Zealand’s strong and long-term commitment to Vietnamese learners.

According to Burrowes, the number of Vietnamese students in New Zealand rose by 12 per cent in 2024, reaching 1,935 students, with growth recorded across all study levels. University enrolments have surpassed pre-pandemic figures, while secondary school enrolments climbed by around 10 per cent on-year.

“This has probably been ENZ’s busiest year in Vietnam,” he remarked, noting the strong rebound in demand for overseas study and the deepening educational ties between the two nations.

Burrowes also revealed that ENZ is building a New Zealand Alumni Network in Vietnam to foster connections, mentorship, and collaboration among past and future students.

The New Zealand Education Fair 2025 in Hanoi served not only as a platform for information exchange but also as a symbol of enduring, people-centred cooperation between New Zealand and Vietnam, where education continues to act as a bridge of understanding and opportunity between the two cultures.