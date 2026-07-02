Digital technology park project kicked off in Thai Nguyen

The Yen Binh digital technology park, which broke ground on July 2, spans nearly 200 hectares and is strategically located at the gateway connecting Hanoi with major industrial and technological centres in the north. It sits just 5km from Hanoi-Thai Nguyen Expressway, adjacent to Ring Road 5, and around 45km from Noi Bai International Airport.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung attends the groundbreaking of theYen Binh digital technology park in Thai Nguyen. Photo: VGP

The project is envisioned as a pioneering urban technology complex, combining technology production with a green and digital ecosystem. It will focus on five key areas: digital graphics; software and AI; industrial automation and robotics; unmanned aerial vehicles; and IoT devices and semiconductors. The project is also oriented towards becoming a national centre for training, research, and development in digital technology, with completion expected in the third quarter of 2028.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung said Politburo Resolution No.57-NQ/TW identifies science, technology, and digital transformation as the most important driving force for the country's rapid and sustainable development in the new era. The strategic goal is to increase the digital economy's contribution to approximately 30 per cent of GDP by 2030, with concentrated digital technology zones seen as a key solution.

In this context, developing concentrated digital technology zones, high-tech zones, and innovation centres for applied research and development – especially in strategic technologies – is a crucial task to enhance national competitiveness and affirm Vietnam's position in the global value chain.

Dung also praised Thai Nguyen province's proactive approach in creating land reserves, improving infrastructure, enhancing the investment environment, and attracting high-tech projects. According to him, the province has many advantages for developing IT and digital technology, including its strategic location within the Hanoi region planning area, an increasingly developed transport system, a more attractive investment environment, and high-quality workers from universities and training institutions – making it the third-largest human resource training centre in the country.

He expressed confidence that upon completion, the Yen Binh digital technology park will become an attractive destination for technology businesses, a hub for knowledge and innovation, and a favourable environment for research, development, technology transfer, and training. Dung also called on ministries and agencies to continue supporting Thai Nguyen in developing a digital technology ecosystem and stronger workforce.

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