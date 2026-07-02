Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Digital technology park project kicked off in Thai Nguyen

July 02, 2026 | 18:00
(0) user say
Work has begun on a VND3.5 trillion ($140 million) digital technology park in Thai Nguyen province, a new driver for the region's development.

The Yen Binh digital technology park, which broke ground on July 2, spans nearly 200 hectares and is strategically located at the gateway connecting Hanoi with major industrial and technological centres in the north. It sits just 5km from Hanoi-Thai Nguyen Expressway, adjacent to Ring Road 5, and around 45km from Noi Bai International Airport.

Digital technology park project kicked off in Thai Nguyen
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung attends the groundbreaking of theYen Binh digital technology park in Thai Nguyen. Photo: VGP

The project is envisioned as a pioneering urban technology complex, combining technology production with a green and digital ecosystem. It will focus on five key areas: digital graphics; software and AI; industrial automation and robotics; unmanned aerial vehicles; and IoT devices and semiconductors. The project is also oriented towards becoming a national centre for training, research, and development in digital technology, with completion expected in the third quarter of 2028.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung said Politburo Resolution No.57-NQ/TW identifies science, technology, and digital transformation as the most important driving force for the country's rapid and sustainable development in the new era. The strategic goal is to increase the digital economy's contribution to approximately 30 per cent of GDP by 2030, with concentrated digital technology zones seen as a key solution.

In this context, developing concentrated digital technology zones, high-tech zones, and innovation centres for applied research and development – especially in strategic technologies – is a crucial task to enhance national competitiveness and affirm Vietnam's position in the global value chain.

Dung also praised Thai Nguyen province's proactive approach in creating land reserves, improving infrastructure, enhancing the investment environment, and attracting high-tech projects. According to him, the province has many advantages for developing IT and digital technology, including its strategic location within the Hanoi region planning area, an increasingly developed transport system, a more attractive investment environment, and high-quality workers from universities and training institutions – making it the third-largest human resource training centre in the country.

He expressed confidence that upon completion, the Yen Binh digital technology park will become an attractive destination for technology businesses, a hub for knowledge and innovation, and a favourable environment for research, development, technology transfer, and training. Dung also called on ministries and agencies to continue supporting Thai Nguyen in developing a digital technology ecosystem and stronger workforce.

Digital technology helps enhance transparency, trust in elections Digital technology helps enhance transparency, trust in elections

Ho Chi Minh City is taking the lead in applying digital technology to improve the quality and transparency of the electoral process.
Vietnam targets $300 billion digital technology industry by 2030 Vietnam targets $300 billion digital technology industry by 2030

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung approved a key decision on May 13, approving the digital technology industry development programme for 2026-2030.
Vietnam and Philippines strengthen cooperation in digital technology Vietnam and Philippines strengthen cooperation in digital technology

Vietnam and the Philippines are set to boost cooperation in digital inclusion, e-government, and emerging technologies.
Vietnam aims for 100,000 digital tech businesses by 2030 Vietnam aims for 100,000 digital tech businesses by 2030

Vietnam is synchronising policy mechanisms and implementation to achieve the goal of having 100,000 digital technology businesses by 2030, a government official has said.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
thai nguyen Vietnam Digital technology park project

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

Vietnam aims for 100,000 digital tech businesses by 2030

Vietnam aims for 100,000 digital tech businesses by 2030

Vietnam and Philippines strengthen cooperation in digital technology

Vietnam and Philippines strengthen cooperation in digital technology

Vietnam targets $300 billion digital technology industry by 2030

Vietnam targets $300 billion digital technology industry by 2030

Digital technology helps enhance transparency, trust in elections

Digital technology helps enhance transparency, trust in elections

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Manufacturing boosted by FDI, export recovery and public investment

Manufacturing boosted by FDI, export recovery and public investment

Vietnam posts trade deficit as imports outpace exports in first half

Vietnam posts trade deficit as imports outpace exports in first half

Vietnam and EFTA conclude free trade agreement negotiations

Vietnam and EFTA conclude free trade agreement negotiations

Vietnam joins upper-middle income economies in World Bank classification

Vietnam joins upper-middle income economies in World Bank classification

Plastic and printing expos highlight smart manufacturing

Plastic and printing expos highlight smart manufacturing

New UOB headquarters building highlights long-term confidence in Vietnam

New UOB headquarters building highlights long-term confidence in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Vietnam's realised FDI reaches five-year high in first half

Vietnam's realised FDI reaches five-year high in first half

PSA Vietnam to develop container berths at Lach Huyen Port in Haiphong

PSA Vietnam to develop container berths at Lach Huyen Port in Haiphong

Manufacturing boosted by FDI, export recovery and public investment

Manufacturing boosted by FDI, export recovery and public investment

Vietnam and EFTA conclude free trade agreement negotiations

Vietnam and EFTA conclude free trade agreement negotiations

Vietnam approves PPP study for $1 billion expressway for Central Vietnam

Vietnam approves PPP study for $1 billion expressway for Central Vietnam

JBIC pledges to advance $20 billion investment in Vietnam

JBIC pledges to advance $20 billion investment in Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

CPHI South East Asia 2026 to drive pharma partnerships across ASEAN

CPHI South East Asia 2026 to drive pharma partnerships across ASEAN

Sendo Farm to shut down as part of restructuring

Sendo Farm to shut down as part of restructuring

Gelex Infrastructure to expand industrial land bank for growth

Gelex Infrastructure to expand industrial land bank for growth

Vietnam posts trade deficit as imports outpace exports in first half

Vietnam posts trade deficit as imports outpace exports in first half

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020