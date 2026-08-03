Zuellig Pharma acquires Cialis rights from Lilly

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 August 2026 - Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, today announced that it has acquired all rights, title, and interest in and to Cialis®(Tadalafil), a leading men's health product from Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") in Singapore.



Following the acquisition, Zuellig Pharma will now own the trademarks and marketing authorizations and licenses manufacturing know-how for Cialis®, a treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED) and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), in 12 markets in Asia, with the expansion of its ownership into Singapore. Zuellig Pharma will also continue to promote and distribute the brand in these 12 markets.



The expanded ownership of Cialis® will widen accessibility of the drug to a significant population of men in Asia who are affected by ED and BPH. The acquisition also aligns with Zuellig Pharma's strategic priority of building a strong portfolio of owned healthcare products as an integrated healthcare solutions company.



"Acquiring Cialis® in Singapore is a reflection of our proven expertise in growing world-class healthcare brands. This strategic move builds on our strong performance; true to our core purpose: to make essential healthcare more accessible for communities across Asia. We are driving sustainable growth by focusing on what matters most - the health of the people we serve", said John Graham, CEO of Zuellig Pharma.



https://www.zuelligpharma.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.