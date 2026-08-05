MORROW targets US$230m revenue with Singapore flagship

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 August 2026 – MORROW today opens its 45,000 sq ft Singapore flagship, introducing its model of preventive healthcare designed for the Longevity Century.

Located within Longevity World, one of the world's first shopping malls of its kind dedicated to holistic wellness and longevity, MORROW serves as the anchor of a broader ecosystem designed to make preventive healthcare more accessible and integrated into everyday life. Pairing clinical diagnostics, doctor-led medical guidance and personalised health planning from MORROW Medical, alongside movement, nutrition, recovery and coaching from MORROW, the flagship has been created to demonstrate how preventive healthcare can become part of everyday life.



Backed by US$156 million in committed investment, MORROW plans to expand to more than 10 locations across Asia, Australasia and the Middle East over the next five years, targeting more than US$230 million in annual revenue. The Singapore flagship is intended to become the blueprint for an internationally scalable model that can help make preventive healthcare more accessible around the world.



The launch comes as ageing populations place growing pressure on healthcare systems, public finances and workforce productivity. According to the McKinsey Health Institute, scaling proven preventive interventions could generate US$12.5 trillion in annual economic value by 2050, with nearly two-thirds of that impact coming from prevention.



"Prevention can no longer be viewed solely as a healthcare priority. It is becoming an economic necessity. Countries that fail to make the shift from reactive healthcare to prevention risk facing mounting healthcare costs, declining productivity and increasing pressure on public finances,"said Allen Law, Founder and CEO of MORROW.



Today's consumers have unprecedented access to diagnostics, wearables, AI tools and health information. Yet despite an explosion of health data, trusted medical guidance is still largely designed to treat illness rather than help people stay healthy.



"MORROW is not a clinic in the traditional sense, it is essentially infrastructure for preventive healthcare. The world has spent generations building healthcare systems to treat illness but the next generation of cities need to build new systems that help people stay healthy," said Law.



Set to be one of the largest preventive healthcare destinations of its kind in Asia by physical size, the 45,000 sq ft flagship places MORROW Medical's advanced diagnostics and personalised health planning next to MORROW's movement, nutrition, recovery and coaching within a model of continuous preventive care. Designed around long-term relationships, it helps members turn health insight into long-term action.



Singapore was selected as MORROW's launch market because of its world-class healthcare system, rigorous regulatory environment and national focus on prevention through initiatives such as Healthier SG. Recognised globally for its leadership in healthy ageing and exceptional longevity outcomes, Singapore provides the ideal environment to develop, refine and demonstrate a preventive healthcare model before scaling internationally.



MORROW was designed as a continuous and accessible preventive healthcare model built around medical oversight, science-backed interventions and measurable health outcomes within Singapore's regulated healthcare environment.



MORROW Medical's entry-level health assessment is designed to be within reach of Singapore's middle-income households, reflecting its belief that preventive healthcare cannot transform society if it remains a luxury for the few rather than accessible to the many.



"Healthspan shouldn't be something reserved for people with unlimited time or unlimited money. The real opportunity is making preventive healthcare accessible enough that it becomes part of everyday life,"said Law.



The Singapore flagship marks the beginning of MORROW's wider international expansion, with plans to develop more than 10 locations across Asia, Australasia and the Middle East over the next five years. Hong Kong is expected to become the next location.



The Singapore flagship located at Longevity World, 10 Coleman Street, comprises two distinct operating entities: MORROW (#02-01), which offers movement, recovery, nutrition, health coaching and lifestyle experiences, and MORROW Medical (#03-01), where healthcare services, including preventive health assessments and medical consultations, are delivered.



https://Morrow.Health

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