THACO unveils latest innovations at national showcase

Running from August 28 to September 5, the exhibition highlights Vietnam’s achievements across multiple sectors. At its 200-square-metre booth, THACO is presenting products ranging from autonomous robots and ship-to-shore cranes to auto parts and components for export. The company has also unveiled an urban train carriage model, manufactured at the THACO Chu Lai Industrial Park, for the first time.

The carriage measures 10 metres in length, 2.95 metres in width, and 3.9 metres in height, with a weight of 10 tonnes excluding bogies. Designed with 26 seats and 124 standing places, it can carry up to 150 passengers.

The train body frame is made from high-strength steel and aluminium alloy. It is manufactured on a modern production line under a closed-loop process that covers fabrication, welding, surface treatment, and finishing paint, meeting international standards EN 12663-1, EN 14067-1, and EN 14067-4 for durability, safety, and aesthetics. This strategic step paves the way for THACO to enter the railway sector, the country's spearhead infrastructure sector.

THACO also introduced the AI navigation assistant robot TIAR-01 at the event, featuring a modern design, omnidirectional movement, and an automatic SLAM navigation system. TIAR-01 boasts smart features, such as guiding and supporting visitors, looking up information, updating news quickly, interacting for entertainment, and monitoring environmental conditions.

In parallel to this, the autonomous mobile robot AMR for transporting luggage is also equipped with SLAM navigation technology. It features flexible movement, obstacle avoidance, and real-time route calculation. Powered by a lithium battery, it operates for 6–8 hours. The robot is equipped with a 2D LIDAR sensor, bumper, 3D camera, and an emergency stop button to ensure maximum safety.

In the field of heavy machinery, THACO displayed the ship-to-shore (STS) crane model – equipment for loading and unloading container ships at international seaports. The STS cranes are 900 tonnes in weight, with a lifting capacity of 50 tonnes, a 40-metre reach, a lifting speed of 50m/minute, a hoisting speed empty of 120m/minute, and trolley speed of 150m/minute, ensuring high loading and unloading productivity.

THACO also introduced a model of the Chu Lai seaport, part of THILOGI’s integrated logistics hub combining road, seaport, and maritime transport. Positioned as a key gateway for the central region, the port facilitates trade flows linking southern Laos, northern Cambodia, and Vietnam’s Central Highlands with major markets including China, South Korea, Japan, and India.

Among the standout exhibits was a model of the KIA K3 passenger car, built with parts and components manufactured by THACO Industries, including the body frame, interior and exterior elements, power systems, electrical equipment, and refrigeration units. Mechanical components for export, produced on advanced lines imported from Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and South Korea, are already being supplied to markets such as the United States, Australia, Japan, and Finland – strengthening the reputation of Vietnamese engineering internationally.

The TACO booth has been regarded as one of the exhibition’s highlights, showcasing the company's latest products while demonstrating its strategy of sustainable development, increased localisation, and investment in advanced technology.

The exhibition further offered a platform for THACO to present nearly 30 years of accumulated technical and technological achievements. The products on display are designed for practical use, reflecting the group’s commitment to real work and real value.

