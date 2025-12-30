CME Solar strengthens position in Vietnamese renewables

The company has recorded a year of remarkable growth in 2025, with total capacity of rooftop solar power projects signed and operated by the company reaching more than 160 MWp.

The inauguration ceremony of a rooftop solar power venture at Samsung Electronics Vietnam’s factory in Bac Ninh province, Photo: CME Solar

CME Solar has also become a reliable partner of many other large industrial parks and commercial and industrial corporations, including many leading foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam such as Samsung Electronic, Hyundai Kefico, and AEON Mall.

These partnerships not only illustrate CMS Solar’s capability to implement large-scale rooftop solar power projects, but also demonstrate its commitment to sustainable development and green transformation, contributing to improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions.

Notably, through the inauguration ceremony and successful operation of a rooftop solar power system at the Samsung Electronics Vietnam factory in Bac Ninh province in July, a flagship cooperation model was set between two major enterprises in technology and clean energy.

Solar panels on CME Solar’s rooftop solar power project at Tan Son Nhat International Airport cargo terminal, Photo: CME Solar

CME Solar CEO Chung Dieu Tuan said, “The success of the project not only brings energy and economic efficiency, but also reflects the shared core values of sustainable development, innovation, and responsible actions in pursuit of a green and low-emission economy.”

Elsewhere, in August, a joint venture between CME Solar and Vista Global (a subsidiary of Samsung C&T) put a rooftop solar power project at ESTec Vina Vietnam into commercial operation after only two months of construction. The initiative is the first under the framework of cooperation between the two sides.

Through the implementation of projects in 2025 and nearly 100 rooftop solar power schemes put into operation over the past seven years, CME Solar and joint venture partners have provided tens of millions of kWh of renewable energy electricity, helping to save hundreds of thousands of dollars in energy costs for manufacturers, industrial areas, commercial centres, airports, and other facilities, while directly reducing tens of thousands of tCO 2 emissions per year.

In addition to projects in the southern and central regions, CME Solar has also focused on developing in the north of Vietnam (nearly 70MWp signed and in operation) despite lower solar radiation in the region. CME Solar’s optimal design, advanced panel technology, and intelligent operation solutions ensure the highest efficiency of these projects.

With an experienced operation and maintenance team and proprietary 24/7 monitoring platform powered by advanced data analysis and AI, CME Solar helps ensure stable performance, real-time problem detection, and extend system lifespan.

CME Solar‘s projects help protect the environment and contribute to society Photo: CME Solar

In the green energy industry, CME Solar is a provider of solar energy solutions for commercial and industry groups, and is committed to delivering efficient and sustainable clean energy.

Since its establishment, the company has demonstrated a strong commitment to drive sustainable development with solutions to optimise energy consumption and protect the environment. It has also partnered with top consulting partners to build and implement environmental, social, and governance criteria throughout its operations.

CME Solar directs its investment activities in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring the harmony of business development goals with social, economic, and environmental sustainability.