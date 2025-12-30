Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CME Solar strengthens position in Vietnamese renewables

December 30, 2025 | 11:21
(0) user say
In Vietnam, CME Solar continues to reinforce its position as a top investor and developer in renewable energy, especially in rooftop solar.

The company has recorded a year of remarkable growth in 2025, with total capacity of rooftop solar power projects signed and operated by the company reaching more than 160 MWp.

CME Solar strengthens position in Vietnamese renewables
The inauguration ceremony of a rooftop solar power venture at Samsung Electronics Vietnam’s factory in Bac Ninh province, Photo: CME Solar

CME Solar has also become a reliable partner of many other large industrial parks and commercial and industrial corporations, including many leading foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam such as Samsung Electronic, Hyundai Kefico, and AEON Mall.

These partnerships not only illustrate CMS Solar’s capability to implement large-scale rooftop solar power projects, but also demonstrate its commitment to sustainable development and green transformation, contributing to improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions.

Notably, through the inauguration ceremony and successful operation of a rooftop solar power system at the Samsung Electronics Vietnam factory in Bac Ninh province in July, a flagship cooperation model was set between two major enterprises in technology and clean energy.

CME Solar strengthens position in Vietnamese renewables
Solar panels on CME Solar’s rooftop solar power project at Tan Son Nhat International Airport cargo terminal, Photo: CME Solar

CME Solar CEO Chung Dieu Tuan said, “The success of the project not only brings energy and economic efficiency, but also reflects the shared core values of sustainable development, innovation, and responsible actions in pursuit of a green and low-emission economy.”

Elsewhere, in August, a joint venture between CME Solar and Vista Global (a subsidiary of Samsung C&T) put a rooftop solar power project at ESTec Vina Vietnam into commercial operation after only two months of construction. The initiative is the first under the framework of cooperation between the two sides.

Through the implementation of projects in 2025 and nearly 100 rooftop solar power schemes put into operation over the past seven years, CME Solar and joint venture partners have provided tens of millions of kWh of renewable energy electricity, helping to save hundreds of thousands of dollars in energy costs for manufacturers, industrial areas, commercial centres, airports, and other facilities, while directly reducing tens of thousands of tCO2 emissions per year.

In addition to projects in the southern and central regions, CME Solar has also focused on developing in the north of Vietnam (nearly 70MWp signed and in operation) despite lower solar radiation in the region. CME Solar’s optimal design, advanced panel technology, and intelligent operation solutions ensure the highest efficiency of these projects.

With an experienced operation and maintenance team and proprietary 24/7 monitoring platform powered by advanced data analysis and AI, CME Solar helps ensure stable performance, real-time problem detection, and extend system lifespan.

CME Solar strengthens position in Vietnamese renewables
CME Solar‘s projects help protect the environment and contribute to society Photo: CME Solar

In the green energy industry, CME Solar is a provider of solar energy solutions for commercial and industry groups, and is committed to delivering efficient and sustainable clean energy.

Since its establishment, the company has demonstrated a strong commitment to drive sustainable development with solutions to optimise energy consumption and protect the environment. It has also partnered with top consulting partners to build and implement environmental, social, and governance criteria throughout its operations.

CME Solar directs its investment activities in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring the harmony of business development goals with social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

By Do Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CME Solar renewable energy Rooftop solar

Related Contents

T&T Group brings Savan 1 Wind Power Plant online in Laos

T&T Group brings Savan 1 Wind Power Plant online in Laos

GreenYellow marks five years of clean energy growth in Vietnam

GreenYellow marks five years of clean energy growth in Vietnam

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

Brookfield builds Southeast Asia platform with first catalytic transition investments

Brookfield builds Southeast Asia platform with first catalytic transition investments

Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth ⁄ Energy Efficiency

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020