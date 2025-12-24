JULO disburses 1.7 billion dollars in Indonesia over nine years

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a fintech company committed to improving quality of life through digital financing, PT JULO Teknologi Finansial (JULO) continues to expand its role in advancing financial inclusion and literacy across Indonesia, including underbanked communities across the country. Over nine years of operation, JULO has reached 3.28 million users nationwide, across Indonesia's 38 provinces from Aceh to Papua.

As of December 2025, JULO has disbursed more than USD 1.7 billion in total financing to support a wide range of user needs. Of this amount, USD 380 million was allocated to business capital across various sectors, including food and beverage (F&B) businesses, online merchants, and service-based enterprises. JULO has also supported access to education through total financing of USD 108 million, which was used for school tuition fees, uniforms, and learning materials.

Beyond supporting business activities and education, JULO has also helped its users create comfortable living environments through home renovation financing totaling USD 63 million. In addition, users have also utilized a total of USD 45 million to cover healthcare expenses, ranging from prescription redemptions to medical consultations across thousands of healthcare facilities nationwide.

Anisa, a JULO user since 2023, utilized her credit limit to realize her aspiration of starting a small business. "I had long wanted to start a small venture to increase my income and savings. Once I received my credit limit from JULO, I immediately used it as business capital. The process was fast, straightforward, and the funds were disbursed quickly. Today, the snack business I run has become a steady source of additional monthly income," she shared.

With credit limits of up to IDR 50 million, JULO provides users with the flexibility to manage multiple financial needs simultaneously. Gita L, a JULO user based in Semarang, has been utilizing her credit limit since 2023 to support both her business operations and her child's education. "I use JULO to manage my business cash flow. There were also times when significant school expenses came up at the same time, and I relied on JULO. So far, everything has been running smoothly because I always make payments before the due date." he explained.

Beyond providing financing, JULO also prioritizes payment convenience as part of its commitment to sustainable financial inclusion. With interest rates starting from 0.1% per day, users are given the flexibility to align installments with their payday, benefit from incentives for early repayment, and choose from a wide range of payment methods, including autodebit and payments via convenience stores.

Supported by responsible financing practices and accessible payment systems, JULO has maintained a 90-day repayment success rate (TKB90) of 98.69% as of November 2025, in line with regulations set by the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

President Director of JULO, Harri Suhendra, said, "Over JULO's nine-year journey, we have seen firsthand how access to the right financing can help people improve their quality of life. The trust and loyalty of our users reflect the tangible impact of our efforts in advancing financial inclusion. Going forward, JULO will continue to expand its service reach while strengthening financial literacy to ensure that credit is used in a safe, healthy, and responsible manner."

To reach a wider user base, JULO officially launched its application on the iOS platform in 2025, complementing its previously optimized Android services. Alongside this expansion, JULO has consistently reinforced its commitment to data security and user protection by maintaining internationally recognized certifications, including the successful completion of ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 27701:2019 audits in 2025.

For more information about JULO, please visit www.julo.co.id.