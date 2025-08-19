Corporate

Vietnam inaugurates National Data Centre

August 19, 2025 | 23:04
(0) user say
The inauguration of the National Data Centre was held on August 18 in Hanoi, attracting the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The government intends the centre to become an important pillar serving national digital transformation, a place to gather information and aggregated data, and a centre for integrating, synchronising, storing, sharing, and coordinating information.

Vietnam inaugurates National Data Centre
The inauguration of the National Data Centre. Photo: The Government Office

Located in the Hoa Lac High-tech Park, construction has taken nearly two years. The facility is equipped with a system of synchronous and modern equipment, and is considered the "heart" of digital transformation.

The centre covers over 20 hectares, being one of the largest data facilities of its kind in Southeast Asia, and the first f its kind in the country to be granted the highest level of international certification, meeting disaster resilience and high levels of security and safety.

At the opening ceremony, the prime minister and delegates were introduced to 21 platforms, digital products, and core utilities developed to build a national digital ecosystem from centralised data.

Vietnam inaugurates National Data Centre
Photo: The Government Office

The National Data Centre is under the Ministry of Public Security, which is planning to build two more centres.

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said, “Developing science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation is a strategic choice and a top priority of the Party, the army, and the people. The centre will contribute to realising the aspiration of building a strong, civilised, and prosperous country, where people can live an increasingly prosperous and happy life, as General Secretary To Lam has directed.

The government leader pointed out that when the project is put into operation, individuals and businesses will benefit, save time and costs in carrying out administrative procedures and related work, promote production and business development, and bring happiness and prosperity.

Bridge Data Centres debuts ESG vision for green future Bridge Data Centres debuts ESG vision for green future

The inaugural ESG report outlines ambitious sustainability goals across APAC operations.
Consortium proposes $2 billion hyperscale data centre in Ho Chi Minh City Consortium proposes $2 billion hyperscale data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has received an investment proposal for a hyperscale data centre dedicated to AI development and data services, with a total investment of approximately $2 billion.
Vietnam powers up as prime data centre investment destination Vietnam powers up as prime data centre investment destination

Vietnam is fast becoming a prime hotspot for data centre investment in Asia-Pacific, offering the region’s second-highest yield-on-cost after Singapore, according to a new report from Cushman & Wakefield.
Sustainability wave powering green data centre growth Sustainability wave powering green data centre growth

Vietnam’s green data centre market is poised for rapid growth, fuelled by government mandates, rising cloud adoption, and surging investment in sustainable infrastructure.
South Korea's LG CNS to develop hyperscale AI data centre in Vietnam South Korea's LG CNS to develop hyperscale AI data centre in Vietnam

LG CNS, an IT service company under South Korea's LG Electronics, will develop a hyperscale AI data centre in Vietnam.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Vietnam National Data Centre data digital transformation

Themes: Digital Transformation

