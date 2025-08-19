Vietnam inaugurates National Data Centre

The government intends the centre to become an important pillar serving national digital transformation, a place to gather information and aggregated data, and a centre for integrating, synchronising, storing, sharing, and coordinating information.

The inauguration of the National Data Centre. Photo: The Government Office

Located in the Hoa Lac High-tech Park, construction has taken nearly two years. The facility is equipped with a system of synchronous and modern equipment, and is considered the "heart" of digital transformation.

The centre covers over 20 hectares, being one of the largest data facilities of its kind in Southeast Asia, and the first f its kind in the country to be granted the highest level of international certification, meeting disaster resilience and high levels of security and safety.

At the opening ceremony, the prime minister and delegates were introduced to 21 platforms, digital products, and core utilities developed to build a national digital ecosystem from centralised data.

Photo: The Government Office

The National Data Centre is under the Ministry of Public Security, which is planning to build two more centres.

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said, “Developing science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation is a strategic choice and a top priority of the Party, the army, and the people. The centre will contribute to realising the aspiration of building a strong, civilised, and prosperous country, where people can live an increasingly prosperous and happy life, as General Secretary To Lam has directed.”

The government leader pointed out that when the project is put into operation, individuals and businesses will benefit, save time and costs in carrying out administrative procedures and related work, promote production and business development, and bring happiness and prosperity.

