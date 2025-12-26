Science and Technology Daily releases 2025 top sci tech news

AYUTTHAYA, Thailand, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The achievements and discoveries in science and technology have not only profoundly reshaped how we live but also given us the confidence to confront challenges and embrace the future.

Science and Technology Daily, in collaboration with media partners and a panel of academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, has selected the 2025 top 10 science and technology news stories from China and around the world.

Top 10 sci-tech news in China are:

1. Open-source Large Model DeepSeek Released

In January, Chinese AI startup DeepSeek released the world-famous open-source large model DeepSeek-R1. It proved that large models can achieve top-tier performance even under limited computational power through algorithm optimization and engineering innovation. It empowers global developers to innovate their own models, transforming the AI race from "raw computing power race" to "efficiency-driven progress."

2. EAST: 100 Million Degrees For Record 1,000 Seconds

On January 20, China's EAST (Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak) device set a world record by maintaining a stable, long-pulse and high-confinement plasma at 100 million degrees Celsius for 1,066 seconds (nearly 18 minutes). This was a breakthrough in fusion energy research, overcoming one of the most difficult challenges in plasma confinement, and bringing the world closer to limitless clean energy.

3. Zuchongzhi 3.0 Leads in Global Quantum Computing Race

China's scientists have built the Zuchongzhi 3.0, a superconducting quantum computer prototype with 105 readable qubits and 182 couplers. It set a world record by solving the quantum random circuit sampling problem 10 trillion times faster than current supercomputers.

4. High-precision Scalable Analog Matrix Computing Chip Developed

In October, a team from Peking University unveiled a high-precision, scalable analog matrix computing chip that outperforms current digital processors (GPUs) in energy efficiency and throughput up to 1,000 times. This innovation could revolutionize computing by enabling new, diverse applications in large-scale scientific calculations.

5. China's First Invasive Brain-Computer Interface Clinical Trial

In June, the Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology in collaboration with Fudan University's Huashan Hospital, conducted the country's first invasive brain-computer interface clinical trial. It enabled the subjects to perform tasks like typing and playing games just weeks after training. This milestone makes China the second country globally after the U.S. to reach the clinical trial phase for invasive brain-machine interfaces.

6. First Discovery of Moon's Far Side Evolutionary History

Research on the Chang'e-6 mission's lunar samples reveals the history of the moon's far side. It provides groundbreaking insights into lunar volcanic activity, ancient magnetic fields, and the composition of the moon's mantle, significantly advancing our understanding of the moon's far side and marking a historic achievement in space exploration.

7. Century-old Plant Science Puzzle Solved

A team from Shandong Agricultural University has solved a long-standing plant science puzzle by discovering how a single plant cell develops into a complete plant. This discovery clarifies the totipotency mechanism in plant cells and offers new possibilities for genetic improvement of crops and agricultural biotechnology.

8. China's Scientists First to Prepare Large-area Two-dimensional Metal Materials

Scientists from the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, have successfully created large-area two-dimensional metal materials, a world-first. This ultra-thin, single-atom thick metal, much thinner than a human hair, opens new possibilities in two-dimensional material research and technological innovation. The discovery was published in Nature, receiving global acclaim.

9. Leading Role for Sci-tech Innovation

The breakthroughs would not have been possible without policy support. The Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development makes four arrangements for sci-tech innovation:

* Strengthening original innovation and breakthroughs in core technologies

* Promoting deep integration between scientific and industrial innovation

* Advancing coordinated development of education, sci-tech and talent, and

* Boosting the Digital China initiative.

10. China's First Electromagnetic Aircraft Carrier Commissioned

On November 5, China's advanced aircraft carrier Fujian was officially commissioned with a flag-raising ceremony in Sanya, Hainan in south China. The ship is self-designed, developed, and manufactured as well as the world's first carrier to use advanced electromagnetic catapults for launching aircraft. Many of the facilities and technologies on the Fujian are being put into practical use for the first time, and the carrier will continue to undergo in-depth test verification after the commissioning.

Top 10 international sci-tech news are:

1. Chinese start-up DeepSeek's promotion of open-source development, with its R1 model enhancing reasoning in large language models through reinforcement learning.

2. The creation of an AI-based tool combined with a brain decoder that can translate a person's thoughts directly into continuous text, without requiring them to speak or process spoken language.

3. Researchers designed enzymes from scratch, using RFdiffusion to generate proteins and a machine learning network called PLACER to evaluate their active site organization.

4. Photonic computing chips outperformed traditional electronic hardware—for example, a Singaporean system achieved over two-orders-of-magnitude improvements in latency and computation time with oMAC compared to commercial GPUs.

5. The NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory released its first images, capturing images of millions of distant stars and galaxies on an unprecedented scale.

6. An intelligent surgical robot successfully removed a gallbladder without human assistance.

7. Google introduced the Quantum Echoes algorithm that demonstrates a verifiable quantum advantage over classical computers.

8. Stephen Hawking's area theorem, proposed in 1971, was confirmed with very high precision by the gravitational wave GW250114.

9. The Global Tipping Points Report 2025, released by 160 international scientists, warns that Earth has reached its first climate tipping point, with rising temperatures threatening coral reefs.

10. Scientists released the first atlas of cross-species mammalian brain cell development, providing the most detailed spatiotemporal map of brain development to date.