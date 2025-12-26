Syntec Technology launches Phase II of Malaysia plant with RM78 million investment

KLANG, Malaysia, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntec Technology (TWSE: 7750), a leading provider of smart manufacturing solutions, has launched the Phase II development of its Syntec Intelligence Technology Sdn. Bhd. facility in Malaysia, committing an investment of more than RM78 million to support growing overseas demand and strengthen global supply chain resilience.

The expansion is driven by rising customer demand from the machine tool industry, particularly in India, and forms part of Syntec Group's customer-led capacity strategy amid rapid shifts in the global manufacturing landscape. The investment will be implemented in phases, providing operational flexibility while managing execution and geopolitical risks.

"Establishing and expanding our operations in Malaysia is a strategic move to better support fast-growing demand across ASEAN," said Otis Siah, Global Director of Syntec Intelligence. "This is not merely a factory expansion, but a key node in our global operations, enabling faster response times and closer collaboration with regional partners."

Scheduled for completion in early 2027, the new plant will support the manufacturing and testing of industrial controllers, as well as the assembly and validation of intelligent robotic arm systems. Once operational, it is expected to serve as a key overseas manufacturing hub supporting markets in India, Turkey, ASEAN and the United States, helping to shorten delivery lead times and enhance local supply capabilities.

Independent director of Syntec Technology - Grant Kuo, said the project reflects Syntec's long-term international commitment. "By strengthening our overseas manufacturing footprint, we are enhancing supply chain flexibility while positioning the group to capture sustainable growth in multiple high-potential markets," he said.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Selangor State Executive Councillor for Investment, Trade and Mobility YB Tuan Ng Sze Han; Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia Deputy Representative James JM Buu; Datuk Bandar of Majlis Bandaraya Diraja Klang Dato' Haji Abd. Hamid bin Hussain; Director of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) - Selangor, Sherulanuar Abd Karim, National President of TWCHAM Malaysia, Lin Kai Min; TWCHAM Malaysia, and Kuala Lumpur Standing Committee President Arthur Lin, underscoring Malaysia's growing role in Syntec group's global manufacturing strategy.

The project is being developed in partnership with Malaysian construction firm Pembinaan Tuju Setia Sdn. Bhd., and will incorporate green building design, energy-efficient construction methods and smart factory planning in line with Syntec group's ESG commitments.

Malaysia expansion is part of a long-term, customer-centric global deployment strategy aimed at delivering stable and sustainable growth in the coming years.

For more information, visit www.syntecclub.com.