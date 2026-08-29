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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Investors in $2.2 billion Quynh Lap LNG project assigned urgent missions

August 29, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Nghe An People's Committee requires the consortium of investors of the Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant to complete certain urgent missions in September to accelerate the project.
Investors in $2.2 billion Quynh Lap LNG project assigned urgent missions
A view of the project. Photo: baodautu.vn

The consortium comprising PV Power, Nghe An Sugar Company, and SK Innovation were asked to complete the approval of the detailed construction planning task at a scale of 1/500 before September 3; submit the detailed construction planning at a scale of 1/500 for appraisal and approval before September 16.

The provincial leadership requires the consortium of investors to urgently complete the establishment of the project company, sign the project contract and the contract for compensation and land clearance work by August.

Another important task is to fully review the required documents, materials, and data for the preparation of the Feasibility Study report, and submit proposals to tthe people's committee or the Working Group of the Project so that relevant agencies can coordinate in providing them as required.

In addition, Nghe An People's Committee requested the consortium of investors to develop a detailed schedule for the entire project, clearly defining the completion time for each item, ensuring that the implementation requirements and the goal of putting the plant into operation in 2030 are met.

Regarding land clearance, Tan Mai People's Committee is tasked with reviewing and compiling all obstacles that arise to report to Nghe An Department of Agriculture and Environment for guidance and resolution.

The department is responsible for leading and coordinating with relevant units to resolve obstacles related to compensation and land clearance; in cases exceeding its authority, it must promptly advise the competent authority for consideration and resolution.

Meanwhile, Nghe An Department of Finance is responsible for guiding the locality on funding sources for compensation, support, and land clearance, ensuring the project's progress is not affected.

Nghe An Department of Industry and Trade is designated as the focal point for monitoring and expediting implementation. In addition, this agency is also responsible for periodically compiling the implementation status, reporting to the provincial people's committee, and advising on solutions for issues that are behind schedule or encounter issues.

Previously in mid-May, Nghe An People’s Committee and a consortium of investors held a ceremony to launch technical infrastructure works for the project.

Located in Tan Mai ward, the plant has a capacity of 1,500 MW, including a 1,500 MW LNG-based thermal power plant, an LNG storage and regasification system with a tank capacity of approximately 250,000 cubic metres, and a dedicated port within the Dong Hoi Port area – Nghe An Seaport.

The venture is slated to be put into operation and generate electricity in 2030, helping provide a stable and efficient power supply to the national grid, especially in the Northern and North Central regions. Once operational, the venture will meet the energy needs for industrial development, services, and logistics, while facilitating investment attraction in Nghe An.

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By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
Quynh Lap LNG-fired power plant Nghe An PV Power SK Group LNG thermal power

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