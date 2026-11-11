Tokyo Gas and TTVN Group to develop nearshore wind power project in Vinh Long

Tokyo Gas and TTVN Group cooperate to develop over 500MW of nearshore wind power in Vinh Long. Photo: VNA

The MoU exchange took place as part of a Vietnam-Japan cooperation document signing ceremony at the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic and Scientific-Technological Cooperation on November 9, held during the official visit to Japan of General Secretary and President To Lam.

This MoU marks the next step in the cooperative relationship between TTVN Group and Tokyo Gas.

Previously, the two parties jointly invested in and implemented the Thai Binh liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant project with a capacity of 1,500 MW in Hung Yen province and the V1-2 Expansion Wind Power Plant (V1-2MR) with a designed capacity of 48 MW in Vinh Long.

The construction of the Thai Binh LNG power plant project was kicked off in October 2025; however, as of October 2026, land clearance was completed for approximately 37.37 hectares of a total of 63.5 hectares onshore. The feasibility study report was appraised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in April 2026, and the investor is continuing with the next steps.

Building on the established cooperation, TTVN Group and Tokyo Gas continue to expand their cooperation to develop a portfolio of near-shore wind power projects in Vinh Long, with a total expected installed capacity of over 500 MW, more than 10 times the designed capacity of the V1-2MR project.

The cooperation between the two parties leverages the strengths of resources and international experience of Tokyo Gas - Japan's largest urban gas supplier - along with the capabilities and experience of TTVN Group in developing, investing in, and operating renewable energy projects in Vietnam.

This is an important foundation for both parties to effectively exploit the potential of near-shore wind power in Vinh Long in particular and the Mekong Delta region in general. When implemented and put into operation, these projects will supplement the national power grid with clean energy, contributing to ensuring energy security, boosting local socioeconomic development, and contributing to Vietnam's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

For TTVN Group, the agreement concretises the strategic direction of developing large-scale renewable energy projects, based on leveraging the group's capabilities and expanding cooperation with reputable and experienced international partners.

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