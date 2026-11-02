Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lite-On to pump additional $320 million into subsidiaries in Vietnam

November 02, 2026 | 17:19
(0) user say
Taiwanese electronics group Lite-On Technology Corporation will inject an additional $320 million into two wholly owned subsidiaries in Vietnam to expand production capacity amid increasing demand for AI infrastructure.
Lite-On to pump additional $320 million into subsidiaries in Vietnam
The groundbreaking ceremony of Lite-On Vietnam Quang Ninh Phase in Song Khoai-Amata Halong (Photo: Baodautu.vn)

Lite-On Technology's Board of Directors approved cash capital injections of $210 million into Lite-On Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd., and $110 million into Lite-On Vietnam Co., Ltd., according to filings dated October 30 with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

According to disclosures filed with Taiwan's stock exchange, the capital will be injected in phases, depending on actual demand, and would come from the group's own resources.

Following newly approved capital increases, Lite-On's cumulative investment in Lite-On Vietnam is expected to reach approximately $542.5 million, while its investment in Lite-On Technology Vietnam will total around $369 million, according to the company's disclosures.

These expansions are implemented in the context of AI infrastructure demand accelerating, with a higher contribution from high-value businesses driving revenue and profit growth.

“Global demand for AI computing and data centre infrastructure continues to grow, driving increased demand for high-end AI server power supplies, cloud computing products and power management systems. This momentum drove an 80 per cent on-year increase in cloud computing-related revenue for the first nine months of the year," Anson Chiu, president of Lite-On Technology, noted at its financial report for the third quarter, which was published on October 30.

"Lite-On continues to deepen its presence in high-value AI infrastructure businesses, with AI-related revenue now accounting for more than 30 per cent of total revenue this year. Looking ahead, we will focus on high-value opportunities in AIDC power management, liquid cooling and optical communications, leveraging technology innovation and system integration while accelerating critical technology development through strategic investments and M&A," he added.

Lite-On specialises in manufacturing printed circuit boards, printers, scanners, wi-fi modules, and electronic components in Vietnam.

Entering the country in 2013, Lite-On Vietnam specialises in semiconductor components and electronic parts manufacturing at Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (IP) in the northern port city of Haiphong. The company inaugurated its phase-two factory at the site in November 2022.

Meanwhile, the company is developing a major manufacturing facility at Song Khoai – Amata Halong IP in Quang Ninh, with a total planned investment of around $690 million and a site area of roughly 30 hectares.

Lite-On Technology kicks off factory construction at Amata City Ha Long IP Lite-On Technology kicks off factory construction at Amata City Ha Long IP

Lite-On Technology Group broke ground on its highly anticipated Lite-On Quang Ninh factory in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on March 18.
Lite-On Technology to inject additional $149 million into Vietnam Lite-On Technology to inject additional $149 million into Vietnam

Taiwanese electronics maker Lite-On Technology plans to inject an additional $149 million into its wholly owned subsidiaries in Vietnam to expand production capacity and strengthen its manufacturing footprint.
Citi warns of intensifying competition for capital amid higher rates Citi warns of intensifying competition for capital amid higher rates

Citi believes a new era of competition for capital is emerging as governments and corporations increasingly compete for funding amid rising borrowing needs, resilient economic growth and accelerating investment in AI.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Lite-On Technology Lite-On Technology Vietnam electronic FDI Taiwanese investment

Related Contents

Ho Chi Minh City seeks to attract high-quality investment

Ho Chi Minh City seeks to attract high-quality investment

South Korean firms seek predictable tax and customs policies in Vietnam

South Korean firms seek predictable tax and customs policies in Vietnam

Vietnam growth nears double digits, UOB raises forecast

Vietnam growth nears double digits, UOB raises forecast

Localities report breakthrough results in FDI in first nine months

Localities report breakthrough results in FDI in first nine months

IP construction urged to meet market demands

IP construction urged to meet market demands

Foreign investors seeking a synchronised manufacturing ecosystem

Foreign investors seeking a synchronised manufacturing ecosystem

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Techcombank announces core banking upgrade to enhance customer experience

Techcombank announces core banking upgrade to enhance customer experience

Transit-oriented development must look beyond station gate

Transit-oriented development must look beyond station gate

Lite-On to pump additional $320 million into subsidiaries in Vietnam

Lite-On to pump additional $320 million into subsidiaries in Vietnam

Banks unlock foreign ownership headroom to attract strategic investors

Banks unlock foreign ownership headroom to attract strategic investors

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020