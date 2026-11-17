Photo: HEINEKEN Vietnam

Bloomberg Businessweek has highlighted Vietnam as a notable growth market for the global beer industry. Having been part of Vietnam’s growth story for 35 years, what does this mean for HEINEKEN?

For HEINEKEN, Vietnam is an important market where we have invested in expanding our operations, driving innovation, and building local capabilities over the past 35 years.

We believe that HEINEKEN Vietnam can only be successful if Vietnam succeeds. This means that our growth must go hand in hand with the country's development. As we look to our next phase of growth, we will continue to focus on high-quality investment in technology, innovation, and people development – building capabilities not just within our business, but also across the wider value chain. In this way, our investments contribute to stronger local capabilities and more efficient, sustainable growth.

At the same time, Vietnam is an important learning market for HEINEKEN globally. The innovations, expertise, and best practices developed here can be shared and scaled across our global network.

You often speak about "growing with Vietnam". How has this commitment been reflected in HEINEKEN Vietnam’s 35-year journey?

For us, growing with Vietnam is about building our presence for the long term, contributing to the country's economic development, and creating opportunities for the individuals and businesses connected to our value chain.

Since establishing our first brewery in Ho Chi Minh City in 1991, we have steadily expanded our operations and strengthened our local roots. Today, HEINEKEN Vietnam operates five breweries, employs nearly 3,000 people, and supports 167,000 jobs across our value chain. In 2025, we spent nearly VND22 trillion ($846.15 million) on local sourcing and contributed more than VND27 trillion ($1.04 billion) to the state budget, equivalent to 0.5 per cent of Vietnam's GDP.

Beyond these contributions, our journey is also reflected in the growth of our partners. Minh Quang, one of our distributors in Ho Chi Minh City, is a tangible example. What began as a small family-run grocery store has, through more than three decades of partnership with HEINEKEN Vietnam, developed into a business employing around 250 people, operating three distribution warehouses, and serving approximately 700 retail outlets.

As we mark 35 years in Vietnam, we look forward to continuing this journey, creating lasting value for our business, our partners, and the communities we are part of.

Photo: HEINEKEN Vietnam

As Vietnam seeks to attract high-quality foreign investment in line with Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW, how is HEINEKEN Vietnam investing in production capabilities, local talent, and innovation?

For us, high-quality foreign direct investment is not just measured by the capital invested, but also by the capabilities and opportunities it creates for Vietnam. At HEINEKEN Vietnam, this means combining advanced manufacturing technologies with the development of local talent and stronger domestic partnerships.

Our Vung Tau brewery is a strong example. As HEINEKEN’s largest brewery in Asia Pacific, it showcases our advanced manufacturing capabilities and commitment to resource efficiency. Equally important, our Vietnamese teams have developed the expertise to independently operate, maintain, and continuously improve these modern production systems. In 2025, they contributed 28 best practices in water and energy savings to HEINEKEN’s global network. The brewery also supports the wider industrial ecosystem, working with 46 associated businesses and supporting more than 200 indirect jobs.

We extend this commitment beyond our own operations. Through our strategic partnership with Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, we help equip students with practical knowledge and skills in advanced manufacturing, data analytics, and automation, preparing them to contribute to Vietnam's growing technology and industrial sectors.

Sustainability is central to HEINEKEN Vietnam’s business. How is the company’s sustainability strategy contributing to the country’s development goals?

We remain committed to 'Brewing a Better Vietnam' across three pillars: Responsible Consumption, Environment, and Society. Sustainability is central to how we run our business, helping us build resilience and support long-term growth.

Photo: HEINEKEN Vietnam

Under the responsible consumption pillar, we have worked alongside relevant authorities, including the Traffic Police (PC08), for 15 years to promote 'When You Drive, Never Drink' and encourage road safety behaviours.

Under the environmental pillar, water stewardship remains a key priority. Our public-private partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, WWF-Vietnam, and local partners is central to our efforts to conserve water resources. By the end of 2025, we had achieved 100 per cent water balance at our breweries in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Tien Giang. We are now expanding the programme to the Cu De and Song Ray-Da Den river basins, with the ambition to balance 100 per cent of the water used in our products across all five breweries by 2030.

On social impact, we continue to work alongside local communities and stakeholders to create meaningful, long-term value. We believe that effective partnerships between businesses, government, and communities are essential to addressing shared challenges.

Looking back on HEINEKEN Vietnam’s 35-year journey, what priorities will guide the company’s next phase of growth?

Looking ahead, we remain committed to growing with Vietnam and supporting the country’s ambitions, including achieving double-digit economic growth and advancing sustainable development. We will continue to strengthen our production capabilities, drive innovation, and invest in our people and partnerships to support the next phase of growth.

As we reflect on our 35-year journey, we remain guided by the belief that our business can only thrive when the economy, people, and communities around us thrive. This belief will continue to shape HEINEKEN Vietnam’s journey in the years ahead.

HEINEKEN Vietnam proposes solutions for conducive business environment On March 2, during a dialogue between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and European businesses, Wietse Mutters, managing director of HEINEKEN Vietnam, reaffirmed Vietnam’s strategic importance to the company's long-term growth and development.

HEINEKEN Vietnam partners with Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police on road safety drive As part of the partnership between HEINEKEN Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police, a "Traffic Safety - Don't Drink and Drive" event was held at the University of Information Technology-Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (UIT-VNUHCM) on December 11, drawing the participation of 300 students.