Ho Chi Minh City seeks to attract high-quality investment

Speaking at the CEO 500 programme, part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on October 26, Jian Lu, vice president of Windey International Energy Holding, said the development of emerging technology industries is driving growing demand for green and flexible energy solutions.

"AI data centres have substantial electricity requirements, calling for efficient power supply solutions that can be deployed quickly," Lu said.

According to Lu, integrated systems combining wind, solar, and energy storage could meet a large proportion of an AI data centre's electricity needs, and can be brought into operation more quickly than conventional power plants.

Windey is also exploring the use of low-cost wind power to produce green methanol and green ammonia to meet clean energy demand in industry and transport.

Lu forecast that the cost of producing electricity from integrated wind, solar, and energy storage systems could fall by nearly half over the next five years, driven by advances in materials, manufacturing processes, and technology.

Alongside renewable energy development, the company is also focusing on establishing closed-loop recycling systems for solar panels, wind turbine blades, and energy storage batteries to reduce environmental impacts and promote sustainability throughout the energy value chain.

According to Pham Quoc Anh, executive chairman of Pacifico Energy Vietnam, energy infrastructure must be developed ahead of demand to attract high-quality foreign investment.

Anh said the city needs to focus on addressing two key issues in energy infrastructure development to enhance its competitiveness in attracting high-quality foreign investment.

First, the city needs to plan offshore areas and transmission infrastructure for offshore wind power. It should work closely with central ministries and agencies to study and designate offshore wind development zones at an early stage, ensuring compatibility with maritime transport, oil and gas, fisheries, tourism and other uses of marine space.

In particular, integrated planning is needed for offshore wind power collection substations, subsea cable corridors and landfall points, while exploring opportunities to share transmission infrastructure across multiple projects.

“Early planning will help avoid fragmented investment, minimise impacts on marine and coastal areas, and enable more efficient and sustainable offshore wind power development,” Anh said.

The second priority is to prepare electricity supplies to accommodate a new generation of foreign investors, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and data centres.

Anh pointed out that industrial park developers, high-tech manufacturers and data centre investors need to advance assurance of access to a stable, high-quality electricity supply before making investment decisions. Meanwhile, power developers, particularly those supplying electricity on-site or close to consumption centres, need to identify customers in advance and secure long-term power purchase agreements to raise financing.

To address this challenge, Pacifico Energy has proposed that Ho Chi Minh City study a pilot mechanism or platform to consolidate electricity demand from strategic ventures and connect them with energy solution providers.

On this basis, the city could help eligible parties prepare framework agreements in advance covering capacity, supply timelines and commercial terms. Once the projects formally proceed, these agreements could be finalised into direct power purchase agreements or other contractual arrangements permitted under the law.

“This approach could help both power generators and industrial investors shorten preparation times, reduce uncertainty and accelerate investment decisions,” Anh added.

Pacifico Energy is a US-headquartered energy group developing integrated energy infrastructure to support data centres and AI, including a 7.65 GW gas-fired power project in the United States, the largest of its kind to receive a permit in the country.

The group has been operating in Vietnam since 2017, bringing solar and wind power projects into operation while continuing to expand its investment in offshore wind power.

Pacifico Energy is developing a 500 MW offshore wind power project in the waters off Ho Chi Minh City, with an estimated total investment of approximately $2 billion. The project's survey campaign commenced on October 13.

CEO 500, held as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Le Toan