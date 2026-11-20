Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Photo: ITPC

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, said that the establishment of the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025 had laid the groundwork for the two sides to expand cooperation.

Ho Chi Minh City is well positioned to bring together its strengths in finance, services, industry, seaports and logistics, supporting its ambition to achieve double-digit economic growth by 2027.

As of September 2026, Singapore was the largest foreign investor in Ho Chi Minh City, with more than 2,810 valid projects and total registered capital exceeding $25.3 billion. The city has also agreed in principle to allow Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) to study the development of new projects in Vung Tau, focusing on green and smart industrial development.

“The city has identified three key areas for cooperation including developing infrastructure linked to manufacturing and logistics connectivity, attracting investment in high technology, semiconductors, the data economy, artificial intelligence, and channelling investment capital into viable projects that meet green transition requirements,” Ha said.

The city has pledged to streamline administrative procedures, ensure transparency in application processing timelines and further improve its investment environment, he added.

According to Wesley Chua, treasurer of Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (SingCham), Vietnam offers considerable investment potential for Singaporean companies, particularly in smart technology, data centres, logistics, and supply chain management.

“As the country strengthens its AI capabilities and deepens integration into global supply chains, opportunities are emerging for technology firms, freight forwarders, warehouse operators, and property developers. Singaporean companies can leverage their experience in these sectors to tap into the growing market,” Chua said.

He added that green industry, green finance, and sustainability are also promising areas. With ESG development high on Vietnam's agenda and Singapore having already established regulatory frameworks and guidance in this area, Singaporean businesses are well positioned to bring their expertise and investment into the market.

Nguyen Ky Phung, head of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) Management Board, said the park covers more than 913 hectares and currently hosts more than 160 valid projects with total registered capital of $14 billion. Of these, 58 are foreign-invested projects, with combined registered capital of $11 billion.

“For the 2026–2030 period, SHTP plans to develop three investment spaces: its existing land fund, factories and office facilities; a 52.9-ha site earmarked for the Strategic Technology Development Centre, which will host eight core projects; and a 194.8-ha expansion area in Long Phuoc ward for the development of a Science and Technology Park,” said Phung.

Priority sectors, Phung said, include electronics and semiconductors, biotechnology and biomedicine, and the design and manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“SHTP aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045 at the latest. It will also require data centres to maintain a power usage effectiveness (PUE) ratio of below 1.3, with a stricter threshold of below 1.25 for strategic data centres,” he added.

Vincent Li, head of international business at Ascentium Vietnam Company Limited, said that metro projects, regional connectivity corridors, Long Thanh International Airport, and Can Gio International Transshipment Port would create new investment opportunities in Ho Chi Minh City.

“Digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, financial services in Thu Thiem, seaports, logistics, retail, consumer markets, and green infrastructure as sectors with strong potential to attract investment,” Li added.

According to Li, international investors are particularly interested in project quality, policy stability, the availability of green energy, and streamlined administrative procedures.

Pham Quang Nhat, director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC), as of October, Ho Chi Minh City had more than 22,000 valid foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of approximately $157.4 billion. The city is home to 67 export processing zones and industrial parks covering more than 27,000ha, alongside a logistics network comprising Cat Lai and Cai Mep–Thi Vai seaports, inland container depots (ICDs), and Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The ITPC has outlined five groups of cooperation opportunities for Singaporean businesses. Among them, the city is calling on financial institutions to participate in the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, which announced its first 10 official members on October 28. The city is also seeking to attract investment in high technology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and data centres.

In infrastructure, notable investment opportunities include Long Son Port, with an estimated investment of VND12 trillion (around $461 million) and an annual handling capacity of 4.5–5 million tonnes, and Can Gio International Transshipment Port, covering approximately 570ha, for which an investor has already been identified.

The city is also promoting the development of green industries and energy projects, alongside Cai Mep Ha Free Trade Zone, which covers more than 4,170ha.

The 2026 Ho Chi Minh City–Singapore Investment Promotion Conference held on November 19 in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: ITPC

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