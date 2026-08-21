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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KPIT and Vietsol team up to drive Southeast Asia mobility push

August 21, 2026 | 13:24
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KPIT Technologies and Vietnam-based Vietsol have signed an MoU to develop advanced mobility software and engineering services across Southeast Asia, targeting the region’s fast-growing automotive sector.
KPIT and Vietsol team up to drive Southeast Asia mobility push
Photo courtesy of KPIT

On August 20, the two companies announced the collaboration spanning key regional markets including Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, with opportunities to support selected global programmes.

As the automotive industry accelerates the shift towards software-defined, connected, autonomous, and sustainable mobility, global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly looking for engineering partners who can combine deep domain expertise with strong regional execution capabilities.

Southeast Asia is emerging as an important hub in this transformation, driven by growing engineering talent, expanding manufacturing ecosystems, and increasing investment in mobility innovation.

The collaboration brings together KPIT’s three decades of mobility-focused software expertise, global OEM relationships, and technology accelerators with Vietsol’s regional presence, engineering talent, and delivery capabilities. Together, the companies aim to help customers accelerate product development, improve engineering efficiency, and deliver differentiated mobility experiences.

The MoU strengthens KPIT’s growing presence in Vietnam following the recent launch of its Hanoi technology centre and university partnerships, reinforcing its commitment to developing local talent and supporting the region’s mobility ecosystem.

For Vietsol, the collaboration extends its ability to connect local automotive engineering capabilities with global software expertise and support larger regional and international OEM programmes.

Under the collaboration, KPIT and Vietsol will jointly engage customers, pursue market opportunities, and deliver engineering programmes for OEMs and mobility ecosystem players across the region.

Sachin Tikekar, president and joint managing director of KPIT Technologies, said, “Southeast Asia is becoming an increasingly important hub for mobility innovation, engineering talent, and manufacturing excellence. Through our collaboration with Vietsol, we are combining global mobility software expertise with strong regional execution capabilities to help OEMs and mobility ecosystem players accelerate their journey towards cleaner, smarter, and safer mobility. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to customers and the broader mobility ecosystem in the region.”

Tuan Nguyen, founder and CEO of Vietsol, said, “This collaboration brings together complementary strengths that can create greater value for automotive customers in Southeast Asia and selected global market. By combining Vietsol’s regional engineering capabilities with KPIT’s deep automotive software expertise and global experience, we can help customers accelerate innovation, scale engineering programmes, and bring next-generation mobility solutions to market faster.”

The MoU also establishes a reciprocal commercial framework that enables both companies to jointly boost selected solutions, engineering services, and software accelerators across agreed markets. This approach expands the combined value proposition available to customers while supporting deeper collaboration in market development, solution delivery, and customer engagement.

Mobility technology firm KPIT launches new technology centre in Hanoi Mobility technology firm KPIT launches new technology centre in Hanoi

KPIT Technologies, a global technology partner to the Automotive and Mobility ecosystem, on June 18 announced an expansion of its Vietnam presence with the inauguration of a new technology centre in Hanoi.
LG Electronics strengthens Vietnam R&D operations to support future growth LG Electronics strengthens Vietnam R&D operations to support future growth

LG Electronics has reaffirmed it will continue to expand its Vietnam research and development subsidiary as an overseas innovation hub for LG Vehicle Solution Company.
Vietnam's auto market hits turning point as electric vehicles reshape sector Vietnam's auto market hits turning point as electric vehicles reshape sector

The latest sales figures released by VinFast and the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association point to a defining moment for Vietnam's automotive industry, where competition is increasingly being shaped by the rapid rise of electric vehicles rather than traditional internal combustion models.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
KPIT Vietsol mobility partnership

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