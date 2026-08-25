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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Petroleum Institute and TÜV SÜD Vietnam to co-develop energy transition solutions

August 25, 2026 | 18:26
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On August 21, the Vietnam Petroleum Institute, a member unit of the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam), signed anMoU) with TÜV SÜD Vietnam Co., Ltd. on cooperation in consultancy, training, and the development of technical solutions supporting Vietnam's energy transition.
Vietnam Petroleum Institute and TÜV SÜD Vietnam to co-develop energy transition solutions
Photo courtesy of VPI

Under the MoU, both parties will join forces to deliver technical solutions in areas including offshore wind power, power grids, hydrogen, nuclear power, battery energy storage systems (BESS), carbon capture, utilisation and storage, and composite materials in Vietnam.

The two parties will assess cooperation opportunities and pursue potential projects in the energy sector. This is coupled with providing consulting services, training, and technical solutions to meet market demand and support Vietnam’s energy transition.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, François-Xavier Bauzet, deputy CEO of Southeast Asia at TÜV SÜD, said, “We highly appreciate VPO’s role in scientific research, technology development, and technical consulting for Vietnam’s energy sector. Recognising ample opportunities in Vietnam’s energy transition, we sign the MoU with VPO to combine expertise and experience to develop technical solutions jointly, training programmes, and high-quality consulting services for the Vietnamese market.”

Nguyen Thanh Tung, deputy general director of VPI, highly appreciated TÜV SÜD’s international capabilities and experience.

“The tieup is a suitable move, as Petrovietnam is expanding its operation into the new energy sector. As Petrovietnam’s scientific research institute, VPI is proactively studying and gaining access to international experience and technologies while connecting organisations operating in new energy fields such as offshore wind power, hydrogen, nuclear power, and advanced energy technologies,” he said.

VPI expects its cooperation with TÜV SÜD to contribute to improving the quality of research and training as well as developing optimal solutions for Vietnam’s energy sector.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany and founded in 1866, TÜV SÜD is one of the world's leading technical service organisations. The company has in-depth experience in auditing, certification, training, testing, and inspection services. In Southeast Asia, the company actively supports countries in their energy transition and the development of new energy sectors, including hydrogen, offshore wind power, and nuclear energy.

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TagTag:
partnership Vietnam Petroleum Institute TÜV SÜD Vietnam energy transition

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