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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam-Russia additive manufacturing project gets presidential backing

September 11, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
The Fuel Division of Rosatom and the national oil and gas corporation Petrovietnam have signed an agreement to develop a project for establishing an additive manufacturing centre in Vietnam.
Rosatom and Petrovietnam sign agreement to establish additive manufacturing centre in Vietnam
Photo: VNA

The formal ceremony took place on September 9, in the presence of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

The agreement defines the scope and delivery schedule for the equipment required to launch a fully functional 3D printing centre in Vietnam. In particular, it provides for the supply of 3D printers manufactured by Rosatom, manufacturing metal items using selective laser melting and direct laser deposition technologies, as well as additional Russian equipment for heat treatment, turning operations, laboratory analysis, and other applications.

"The Additive Technology Centre for Petrovietnam is not merely the introduction of 3D printing – it is a strategic tool for addressing practical challenges across the fuel and energy complex," noted Phan Tu Giang, deputy general director of Petrovietnam. "The centre will enable rapid production of complex components for drilling and pumping equipment, reduce production downtime through fast prototyping, and deploy modern additive technologies for the restoration and repair of equipment and large-scale components."

In addition, the agreement establishes the framework for organising metal powder production in Vietnam, including technical training and information exchange, as well as the joint development of quality standards, qualification procedures, and product certification.

"Going forward, we are ready to discuss the localisation of 3D printer manufacturing in Vietnam. We have already completed similar work with our partners in Belarus in 2025, where we transitioned from supplying 3D printers to their joint assembly and delivery to third-party customers," noted Ilya Kavelashvili, director of the Additive Technologies business unit at the Rosatom Fuel Division.

Additive technologies enable the manufacturing of parts and components that are difficult to produce using traditional methods such as casting and machining. 3D printing reduces the weight of products, optimises material usage, and shortens production timelines. Modern 3D printers allow for quick adjustments to printing parameters for products made from various materials. 3D-printed products find applications across a wide range of fields–from nuclear and aerospace technologies to medicine.

Russia's Rosatom proposes reactor for Vietnam nuclear power plant Russia's Rosatom proposes reactor for Vietnam nuclear power plant

Russian nuclear major Rosatom State Corporation announced on May 13 that Rosatom and Vietnam have signed an inter-agency roadmap for the development of nuclear technologies through 2030.
New MoU sets stage for Vietnam’s first nuclear power project New MoU sets stage for Vietnam’s first nuclear power project

Vietnam is advancing plans for its first nuclear power plant through a strategic partnership with a top Russian energy company, aiming to strengthen expertise, infrastructure, and project readiness.
Rosatom, Petrovietnam to build additive tech centre in Vietnam Rosatom, Petrovietnam to build additive tech centre in Vietnam

Rosatom's Fuel Division has signed an MOU with Petrovietnam to establish a modern additive technologies centre in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Rosatom PetroVietnam partnership

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