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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LG Electronics strengthens Vietnam R&D operations to support future growth

June 19, 2026 | 14:58
(0) user say
LG Electronics has reaffirmed it will continue to expand its Vietnam research and development subsidiary as an overseas innovation hub for LG Vehicle Solution Company.
LG Electronics strengthens Vietnam R&D operations to support future growth

The information was shared at LG's event in Hanoi on June 17 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Vietnam research and development (R&D) organisation, a strategic software development base that plays an increasingly important role in strengthening the company’s competitiveness in automotive software.

Since its establishment in 2016, LG’s Vietnam R&D organisation has grown from a team of around 30 professionals into a major automotive software hub. Following its incorporation as a legal entity in 2023, it now operates as a dedicated R&D subsidiary with over 1,250 software engineers, of which approximately 850 are based in Hanoi, and 400 in Danang.

LG’s Vietnam R&D subsidiary is responsible for developing core vehicle software for the VS business, including infotainment, telematics and instrument clusters. Building on these capabilities, LG Vietnam R&D is accelerating innovation by applying AI throughout the automotive software development process.

AI application ideas identified directly by developers in their day-to-day work are being incorporated into actual projects, helping establish a culture of voluntary, bottom-up innovation across the organisation. This approach reflects the ongoing evolution of LG Vietnam R&D as it continues to build on its automotive software capabilities.

LG’s Vietnam R&D subsidiary has participated in automotive software development projects for LG VS Company’s global carmaker customers. By connecting its Vietnam R&D with its research centres in South Korea, Europe and North America, LG has established a responsive, global automotive software development network capable of addressing the diverse requirements of customers.

To support the growth of its Vietnam R&D operations, LG is investing in local automotive and software talent. Through the LG Track scholarship scheme, the company identifies promising developers early, while LG Dream Code, an annual software coding competition, serves as a talent pipeline connected to future recruitment opportunities.

“Over the past decade, the LG Vietnam R&D subsidiary has become a pillar of our global automotive software development network,” said Lee Sang-yong, head of VS R&D Laboratory at the LG Vehicle Solution Company. “Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our global R&D network to strengthen our automotive software capabilities.”

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Qualcomm’s new R&D Center in Hanoi underscores both its long-term commitment to Vietnam and the country’s growing role in the global technology landscape. Dr. Baaziz Achour spoke with VIR’s My Kieu about Qualcomm’s evolving R&D strategy and vision for Vietnam’s future.
LG Electronics boosts Vietnam role with cybersecurity milestone LG Electronics boosts Vietnam role with cybersecurity milestone

LG Electronics is boosting Vietnam’s role in its global supply chain through its Haiphong Campus, which has recently achieved a top-tier cybersecurity certification. Nam-Sik Jang, head of Vehicle Component Production Cybersecurity and Jung Han Kwon, leader of Cyber Security Governance Unit at LG VS Vietnam, spoke with VIR’s Thanh Van about the company’s growth strategies and focus on security.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
LG Electronics Vietnam R&D South Korea automotive automobile

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