LG Electronics strengthens Vietnam R&D operations to support future growth

LG Electronics has reaffirmed it will continue to expand its Vietnam research and development subsidiary as an overseas innovation hub for LG Vehicle Solution Company.
The information was shared at LG's event in Hanoi on June 17 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Vietnam research and development (R&D) organisation, a strategic software development base that plays an increasingly important role in strengthening the company’s competitiveness in automotive software.
Since its establishment in 2016, LG’s Vietnam R&D organisation has grown from a team of around 30 professionals into a major automotive software hub. Following its incorporation as a legal entity in 2023, it now operates as a dedicated R&D subsidiary with over 1,250 software engineers, of which approximately 850 are based in Hanoi, and 400 in Danang.
LG’s Vietnam R&D subsidiary is responsible for developing core vehicle software for the VS business, including infotainment, telematics and instrument clusters. Building on these capabilities, LG Vietnam R&D is accelerating innovation by applying AI throughout the automotive software development process.
AI application ideas identified directly by developers in their day-to-day work are being incorporated into actual projects, helping establish a culture of voluntary, bottom-up innovation across the organisation. This approach reflects the ongoing evolution of LG Vietnam R&D as it continues to build on its automotive software capabilities.
LG’s Vietnam R&D subsidiary has participated in automotive software development projects for LG VS Company’s global carmaker customers. By connecting its Vietnam R&D with its research centres in South Korea, Europe and North America, LG has established a responsive, global automotive software development network capable of addressing the diverse requirements of customers.
To support the growth of its Vietnam R&D operations, LG is investing in local automotive and software talent. Through the LG Track scholarship scheme, the company identifies promising developers early, while LG Dream Code, an annual software coding competition, serves as a talent pipeline connected to future recruitment opportunities.
“Over the past decade, the LG Vietnam R&D subsidiary has become a pillar of our global automotive software development network,” said Lee Sang-yong, head of VS R&D Laboratory at the LG Vehicle Solution Company. “Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our global R&D network to strengthen our automotive software capabilities.”
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