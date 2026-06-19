LG Electronics strengthens Vietnam R&D operations to support future growth

The information was shared at LG's event in Hanoi on June 17 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Vietnam research and development (R&D) organisation, a strategic software development base that plays an increasingly important role in strengthening the company’s competitiveness in automotive software.

Since its establishment in 2016, LG’s Vietnam R&D organisation has grown from a team of around 30 professionals into a major automotive software hub. Following its incorporation as a legal entity in 2023, it now operates as a dedicated R&D subsidiary with over 1,250 software engineers, of which approximately 850 are based in Hanoi, and 400 in Danang.

LG’s Vietnam R&D subsidiary is responsible for developing core vehicle software for the VS business, including infotainment, telematics and instrument clusters. Building on these capabilities, LG Vietnam R&D is accelerating innovation by applying AI throughout the automotive software development process.

AI application ideas identified directly by developers in their day-to-day work are being incorporated into actual projects, helping establish a culture of voluntary, bottom-up innovation across the organisation. This approach reflects the ongoing evolution of LG Vietnam R&D as it continues to build on its automotive software capabilities.

LG’s Vietnam R&D subsidiary has participated in automotive software development projects for LG VS Company’s global carmaker customers. By connecting its Vietnam R&D with its research centres in South Korea, Europe and North America, LG has established a responsive, global automotive software development network capable of addressing the diverse requirements of customers.

To support the growth of its Vietnam R&D operations, LG is investing in local automotive and software talent. Through the LG Track scholarship scheme, the company identifies promising developers early, while LG Dream Code, an annual software coding competition, serves as a talent pipeline connected to future recruitment opportunities.

“Over the past decade, the LG Vietnam R&D subsidiary has become a pillar of our global automotive software development network,” said Lee Sang-yong, head of VS R&D Laboratory at the LG Vehicle Solution Company. “Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our global R&D network to strengthen our automotive software capabilities.”

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