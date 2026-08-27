Tasco and PVI Insurance forge multi-sector partnership

Photo courtesy of Tasco

The agreements, signed at Tasco’s headquarters on August 25, bring together complementary capabilities across the two businesses, with a focus on strengthening ecosystem linkages and enhancing customer experience.

Complementary strengths

PVI Insurance is one of Vietnam’s leading non-life insurers, with strong financial capacity, risk management capabilities and extensive experience serving major domestic and international projects and enterprises.

In 2026, PVI Insurance retained the number one position in Vietnam Report’s Top 10 Most Reputable Non-Life Insurance Companies and maintained an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best.

In the first half of 2026, the insurer recorded VND17.17 trillion ($660.38 million) in total revenue and approximately $38.46 million in pre-tax profit. In 2025, PVI Insurance became the first Vietnamese non-life insurer to surpass the $1 billion revenue milestone, with total revenue reaching approximately $1.05 billion.

Beyond its core insurance business, PVI Insurance has been strengthening its underwriting, reinsurance, risk management and digital capabilities, while expanding cooperation with domestic and international partners.

Tasco, meanwhile, is developing a technology-driven ecosystem connecting transport infrastructure, insurance and investment across essential services and innovation. Within transport infrastructure, Tasco Auto, VETC, Carpla and related banking services form an integrated platform covering the automotive value chain from upstream to downstream, with VETC serving as a core digital platform.

In 2025, Tasco’s ecosystem generated combined revenue of $2.02 billion. The ecosystem expanded to more than 220 business locations nationwide, including 150 showrooms and more than 70 Carpla service centres. VETC maintained a 75 per cent share of Vietnam’s electronic toll collection market and had 4.3 million app users.

For 2026, Tasco has identified deeper ecosystem integration as a strategic priority, with technology serving as a key enabler to strengthen links across business segments, improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

The complementary capabilities of PVI Insurance and Tasco therefore provide a foundation for broader cooperation across multiple touchpoints in the automotive and insurance markets.

Each business a distinct capability

A notable feature of the partnership is its multi-entity approach, connecting PVI Insurance with several businesses across Tasco’s ecosystem.

With Tasco Insurance, the two sides will explore the development of non-life insurance products, while sharing expertise and resources and pursuing longer-term commercial cooperation aligned with evolving market and customer needs.

Photo courtesy of Tasco

Savico will leverage its extensive network of automotive showrooms, dealerships and customer relationships to support the broader distribution of insurance products.

VETC Digital will contribute its technology platform, data capabilities and customer touchpoints to explore digital insurance solutions linked to mobility journeys and roadside assistance services.

Meanwhile, Carpla Service will leverage its nationwide network of service centres to support vehicle repair and maintenance, strengthening after-sales services for insurance customers.

The structure of the cooperation creates a multi-layered network in which each participating business contributes its own capabilities while complementing those of its partners.

Deepening ecosystem integration

More broadly, the cooperation between PVI Insurance and Tasco’s subsidiaries reflects a broader shift from providing standalone services towards connecting leading capabilities to build a more integrated value chain.

For PVI Insurance, connecting with Tasco’s ecosystem will broaden access to technology-enabled services, distribution networks and a nationwide network of service centres. For Tasco, partnering with a reputable insurance institution with strong financial capacity and leading risk management expertise such as PVI provides additional professional resources to continuously optimise customer care solutions.

More importantly, the cooperation reflects a shared vision for the next phase of development: moving beyond scale expansion to deepen ecosystem synergies, with technology serving as a platform to enhance customer convenience and customer satisfaction at the centre of the partnership.

From insurance services and mobility solutions to automotive showrooms and after-sales service centres, the integration of these capabilities can create a more seamless service experience for customers. The value of the partnership, therefore, goes beyond individual commercial agreements, with the potential to deliver greater convenience, peace of mind and a more seamless customer experience to customers and the broader market.

Geely production decision could impact Tasco plans The decision by China’s Geely Auto to halt all car-building plants globally has raised questions over the future of its high-profile joint venture in Vietnam with local firm Tasco.

Tasco reports strong Q1 growth Tasco, a Vietnamese group owning a comprehensive ecosystem of smart automotive infrastructure and services, reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2026, with revenue and profit both posting growth of more than 50 per cent on-year, as core businesses outperform.