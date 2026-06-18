Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Mobility technology firm KPIT launches new technology centre in Hanoi

June 18, 2026 | 16:50
(0) user say
KPIT Technologies, a global technology partner to the Automotive and Mobility ecosystem, on June 18 announced an expansion of its Vietnam presence with the inauguration of a new technology centre in Hanoi.
Mobility technology firm KPIT launches new technology centre in Hanoi

This marks an important step in KPIT’s long-term commitment to Southeast Asia and its vision to help shape the future of mobility.

The global mobility industry is focusing on strengthening its competitive advantage by reducing vehicle costs, improving manufacturing efficiency, faster release of vehicles and features, and differentiated consumer experiences. Southeast Asia is emerging as an important region in the mobility value chain.

For KPIT, Vietnam represents both a strong local opportunity and a strategic gateway into a fast-evolving regional ecosystem. The new technology centre will serve as a hub for engineering, innovation, and collaboration, supporting mobility initiatives across Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

KPIT’s growing presence in Vietnam reflects its strategy of being close to the markets where mobility is being reimagined. The company already works with mobility leaders across Germany, Japan, the United States, China, India and other markets.

The Vietnam centre has already employed several local engineers and will add over 100 positions in the near future.

As part of its long-term vision for the country, KPIT has also signed Memorandums of Understanding with Hanoi University of Science and Technology and VinUniversity. These partnerships are aimed at strengthening industry-academia collaboration, developing next-gen mobility talent, and creating huge job opportunities for students and young professionals in Vietnam.

Sachin Tikekar, president and joint managing director of KPIT Technologies, said, “Vietnam is an important long-term market and talent hub for KPIT in Southeast Asia. We see strong potential in its talent, energy, and pace of innovation, with both homegrown and global vehicle makers continuing to invest in the country."

"With our new technology centre and partnerships with leading universities, we are committed to building local talent, creating high-quality jobs, and establishing a meaningful long-term presence in the region,” he said.

Vietnam second fastest growing automotive market in ASEAN‑6 Vietnam second fastest growing automotive market in ASEAN‑6

Vietnam’s automotive market ranked as the second‑fastest growing market in ASEAN‑6, according to a report by PwC Vietnam on April 20.
Vietnam's auto sector to benefit from Hyundai, KOICA training deal Vietnam's auto sector to benefit from Hyundai, KOICA training deal

Hyundai Motor Group has signed a trilateral agreement to develop a skilled technical workforce for Vietnam's automotive sector.
Over 400 international companies explore opportunities in Vietnam’s car market Over 400 international companies explore opportunities in Vietnam’s car market

Over 400 international businesses are attending Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City 2026, reflecting the growing interest of international companies in the Vietnamese electric vehicle market.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
KPIT mobility technology centre Vietnam expansion

Related Contents

Southeast Asia needs to tackle energy security vulnerabilities amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

Southeast Asia needs to tackle energy security vulnerabilities amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

Railway administrative procedures amended to support investment

Railway administrative procedures amended to support investment

Australia provides $1.3 million to support joint research projects with Vietnam

Australia provides $1.3 million to support joint research projects with Vietnam

Vietnam posts second-highest AI adoption in Southeast Asia

Vietnam posts second-highest AI adoption in Southeast Asia

World's children exposed to at least three overlapping climate threats

World's children exposed to at least three overlapping climate threats

TCP Group reaffirms commitment to Thailand-Vietnam economic cooperation

TCP Group reaffirms commitment to Thailand-Vietnam economic cooperation

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Mobility technology firm KPIT launches new technology centre in Hanoi

Mobility technology firm KPIT launches new technology centre in Hanoi

Resolution 10 marks new chapter in Vietnam’s foreign investment strategy

Resolution 10 marks new chapter in Vietnam’s foreign investment strategy

Vietnam emerges as one of VistaJet’s fastest-growing markets

Vietnam emerges as one of VistaJet’s fastest-growing markets

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020