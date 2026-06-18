Mobility technology firm KPIT launches new technology centre in Hanoi

This marks an important step in KPIT’s long-term commitment to Southeast Asia and its vision to help shape the future of mobility.

The global mobility industry is focusing on strengthening its competitive advantage by reducing vehicle costs, improving manufacturing efficiency, faster release of vehicles and features, and differentiated consumer experiences. Southeast Asia is emerging as an important region in the mobility value chain.

For KPIT, Vietnam represents both a strong local opportunity and a strategic gateway into a fast-evolving regional ecosystem. The new technology centre will serve as a hub for engineering, innovation, and collaboration, supporting mobility initiatives across Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

KPIT’s growing presence in Vietnam reflects its strategy of being close to the markets where mobility is being reimagined. The company already works with mobility leaders across Germany, Japan, the United States, China, India and other markets.

The Vietnam centre has already employed several local engineers and will add over 100 positions in the near future.

As part of its long-term vision for the country, KPIT has also signed Memorandums of Understanding with Hanoi University of Science and Technology and VinUniversity. These partnerships are aimed at strengthening industry-academia collaboration, developing next-gen mobility talent, and creating huge job opportunities for students and young professionals in Vietnam.

Sachin Tikekar, president and joint managing director of KPIT Technologies, said, “Vietnam is an important long-term market and talent hub for KPIT in Southeast Asia. We see strong potential in its talent, energy, and pace of innovation, with both homegrown and global vehicle makers continuing to invest in the country."

"With our new technology centre and partnerships with leading universities, we are committed to building local talent, creating high-quality jobs, and establishing a meaningful long-term presence in the region,” he said.

Vietnam second fastest growing automotive market in ASEAN‑6 Vietnam’s automotive market ranked as the second‑fastest growing market in ASEAN‑6, according to a report by PwC Vietnam on April 20.

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