First ever sustainability-linked loan agreement for swine farming operations

September 24, 2025 | 11:16
(0) user say
Mavin Group and HSBC Vietnam signed a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) agreement on September 23 to support Mavin's swine farming business. This marks another milestone in Mavin's sustainability journey, following the successful SSL in 2024 for its animal feed operations.
First ever sustainability-linked loan agreement for swine farming operations
Mavin and HSBC sign an SSL agreement

Under the newly signed agreement, HSBC will provide an SLL facility to support Mavin's national swine farming operations. The funds will be invested in Mavin's green, digital, and automated transformation strategy in livestock production, specifically to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from operations; implement circular models and adopt renewable energy; apply automation, digital transformation, and traceability platforms; and explore and pilot models that enhance animal welfare.

By 2027, for each unit of product, Mavin Farm aims to reduce energy consumption by 3.7 per cent, water usage by 7.3 per cent, and antibiotic use by 15.6 per cent from the 2024 baseline. These targets will be reviewed between 2025 towards 2027 by KPMG, who conducted an assessment for environment and social key performance indicators of Mavin in 2024.

Mavin has established a comprehensive and transparent environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data system and reporting process across its farms to improve transparency, professionalism, and alignment with international ESG standards. This lays the foundation for mobilizing additional green capital in the future, especially within the livestock sector, which faces significant environmental and climate-related challenges.

Mavin Group has a small herd capacity of 50,000 and an annual market supply of around 500,000 commercial pigs. The group operates five high-tech nucleus breeding farms in Hung Yen, Nghe An, Gia Lai, and Dong Thap and maintains partnerships with over 100 satellite farms nationally.

Mavin has been a pioneer in adopting advanced technologies and automation to save energy, reduce emissions, and improve productivity. SLL financing serves as a strategic enabler for Mavin to support incremental transition of Vietnam's agriculture, while also creating industry opportunities for more businesses to engage in sustainable finance.

David John Whitehead, Mavin chairman of the board of directors, said, "At Mavin Group, sustainability is not just a commitment, it is a fundamental principle shaping our future. To us, sustainability means building a company that is adaptive, resilient, and forward-thinking. It ensures that Mavin remains a thriving, future-ready business that our employees, stakeholders, and customers can take pride in."

“We are delighted to partner with Mavin Group, providing them with financial solutions that support their commitment to improve energy, water, and antibiotics management. This agreement reflects HSBC's capability in fostering sustainable business growth,” said Surajit Rakshit, country head of global trade solutions at HSBC Vietnam.

The fact that Mavin has secured an SLL for its swine farming operations affirms that the agriculture sector, despite its complexities, can indeed access green capital with strong governance and ESG commitment. This loan is a clear example of the joint efforts between businesses and financial institutions like HSBC in the development of green economic models, in line with Vietnam's National Green Growth Strategy and the government's net zero pledge.

HSBC signs deal for first green trade facility in Vietnamese seafood industry HSBC signs deal for first green trade facility in Vietnamese seafood industry

HSBC Vietnam and Vinh Hoan Corporation signed a deal on November 13 for HSBC Vietnam to provide green trade financing for Vinh Hoan.
HSBC and Mobile World sign sustainability-linked trade agreement HSBC and Mobile World sign sustainability-linked trade agreement

On March 21, Mobile World JSC (The Gioi Di Dong - TGDD), a member of Mobile World Investment Corporation (Mobile World Group – MWG), has secured a sustainability-linked trade loan with HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd. (HSBC).
New regulations target unlocked consumer credit New regulations target unlocked consumer credit

Rigid ratios and fixed limits are preventing flexibility by finance companies to adapt to sociometric shifts, especially when consumer credit is seen as a key driver for the year-end period.

By Nguyen Huong

TagTag:
Mavin Group hsbc sustainability-linked loan husbandry

