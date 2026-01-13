Japfa maintains position in top 10 animal feed firms

Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. was recognised as one of the Top 10 Animal Feed Reputation Award winners for 2025 a ceremony held on January 8. The ranking, compiled by Vietnam Report, is based on criteria covering financial capacity, media credibility, and evaluations from industry stakeholders, highlighting the company’s operational strength, sustainable development focus, and standing within the animal feed sector.

Tran Van Son, feed business director of Japfa Northern, said, "The award reflects the company’s continuous efforts to enhance product quality, operational efficiency, and long-term partnerships with livestock farmers. It also serves as a foundation for Japfa to further pursue its sustainable development strategy in production and business operations."

Since entering the Vietnamese market in 1996, Japfa has steadily built a strong operational and governance platform through process standardisation, long-term investment in technology, stringent quality control, and biosecurity management. On this basis, the company’s core competitive advantage lies in its fully integrated 'Feed – Farm – Food' value chain, enabling effective control over raw material sourcing, feed production, livestock farming, and food processing. This model optimises operational efficiency, minimises risks, ensures consistent quality, and delivers comprehensive solutions to livestock producers.

Japfa Vietnam was previously recognised by Vietnam Report as one of the Top 10 High-Tech Agriculture Reputation Award winners for 2025, reflecting its progress in digital transformation, biotechnology application, smart agriculture development, and the promotion of circular economy practices.

Japfa Vietnam donated chicks and animal feed to farming households in Long Ha commune, Dong Nai province

Alongside its production and business activities, Japfa Vietnam actively implements corporate social responsibility schemes closely linked to agriculture and local communities. These initiatives focus on supporting livestock farmers, developing staff, and raising awareness of biosecurity, thereby contributing to the promotion of sustainable production in areas where the company operates. In 2025, Japfa Vietnam donated 80,000 day-old chicks and animal feed to farming households in Long Ha commune, Dong Nai province.

After nearly three decades of operations in Vietnam, Japfa continues to strengthen its pioneering position in high-tech agriculture while expanding its role within a sustainable value chain. The 2025 ranking stands as clear evidence of the company’s strong operational capabilities and long-term development vision.

