Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Japfa maintains position in top 10 animal feed firms

January 13, 2026 | 10:18
(0) user say
Japfa Comfeed Vietnam has been named among the country's top animal feed producers for 2025, reflecting strong performance and industry credibility.
Japfa maintains position in top 10 animal feed firms

Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. was recognised as one of the Top 10 Animal Feed Reputation Award winners for 2025 a ceremony held on January 8. The ranking, compiled by Vietnam Report, is based on criteria covering financial capacity, media credibility, and evaluations from industry stakeholders, highlighting the company’s operational strength, sustainable development focus, and standing within the animal feed sector.

Tran Van Son, feed business director of Japfa Northern, said, "The award reflects the company’s continuous efforts to enhance product quality, operational efficiency, and long-term partnerships with livestock farmers. It also serves as a foundation for Japfa to further pursue its sustainable development strategy in production and business operations."

Since entering the Vietnamese market in 1996, Japfa has steadily built a strong operational and governance platform through process standardisation, long-term investment in technology, stringent quality control, and biosecurity management. On this basis, the company’s core competitive advantage lies in its fully integrated 'Feed – Farm – Food' value chain, enabling effective control over raw material sourcing, feed production, livestock farming, and food processing. This model optimises operational efficiency, minimises risks, ensures consistent quality, and delivers comprehensive solutions to livestock producers.

Japfa Vietnam was previously recognised by Vietnam Report as one of the Top 10 High-Tech Agriculture Reputation Award winners for 2025, reflecting its progress in digital transformation, biotechnology application, smart agriculture development, and the promotion of circular economy practices.

Japfa maintains position in top 10 animal feed firms

Japfa Vietnam donated chicks and animal feed to farming households in Long Ha commune, Dong Nai province

Alongside its production and business activities, Japfa Vietnam actively implements corporate social responsibility schemes closely linked to agriculture and local communities. These initiatives focus on supporting livestock farmers, developing staff, and raising awareness of biosecurity, thereby contributing to the promotion of sustainable production in areas where the company operates. In 2025, Japfa Vietnam donated 80,000 day-old chicks and animal feed to farming households in Long Ha commune, Dong Nai province.

After nearly three decades of operations in Vietnam, Japfa continues to strengthen its pioneering position in high-tech agriculture while expanding its role within a sustainable value chain. The 2025 ranking stands as clear evidence of the company’s strong operational capabilities and long-term development vision.

Japfa among the best companies to work for in Asia Japfa among the best companies to work for in Asia

Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. has been named among the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' at the 2025 HR Asia Awards, underscoring its commitment to employee engagement and comprehensive talent development.
Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships

Japfa Vietnam has expanded its long-running education initiative, partnering with local businesses to support disadvantaged students across the north.
Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture

Japfa Long An Feed Mill is marking two decades of growth, affirming its role as one of the company's key production facilities in southern Vietnam.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Japfa Vietnam animal feed livestock companies

Related Contents

VAL inaugurates second production line to meet domestic animal feed demand

VAL inaugurates second production line to meet domestic animal feed demand

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture

Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture

Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships

Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships

Japfa Vietnam donates 8,000 chickens to farmers in Dong Nai

Japfa Vietnam donates 8,000 chickens to farmers in Dong Nai

Japfa Vietnam shares strategy to accompany customers in 2025

Japfa Vietnam shares strategy to accompany customers in 2025

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture

Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture

Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships

Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships

Japfa among the best companies to work for in Asia

Japfa among the best companies to work for in Asia

Japfa Vietnam donates 8,000 chickens to farmers in Dong Nai

Japfa Vietnam donates 8,000 chickens to farmers in Dong Nai

Japfa Vietnam shares strategy to accompany customers in 2025

Japfa Vietnam shares strategy to accompany customers in 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020