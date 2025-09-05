Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships

September 05, 2025 | 16:47
(0) user say
Japfa Vietnam has expanded its long-running education initiative, partnering with local businesses to support disadvantaged students across the north.
Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships

Students of Bao Thanh Primary School (Phu Tho province) receiving gifts from Japfa Vietnam

On September 5, Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Japfa Vietnam) and its partners launched the 'Japfa for Education' project in nine northern provinces, awarding nearly 500 scholarships and study gifts to primary students with outstanding academic results. The initiative was funded through a virtual run marking the company’s 29th anniversary, alongside contributions from employees and local business partners.

Tran Van Son, Northern Feed Sales senior manager at Japfa Vietnam said, "Over the years, this scheme has increasingly proved its value within the community and gained increased participation from partners. This year, we expanded coverage, increasing the number of gifts and scholarships to support more disadvantaged students, giving them motivation to study and thrive."

During a visit on September 5 by Japfa representatives to Quyet Thang Primary School, Dong Tho commune, Tuyen Quang province, Nguyen Ngoc Sang, director of Sang Nhung Cooperative, said, "As a local business, I want to give back to the community. Taking part in this initiative lets me truly appreciate its human value, as we bring joy and encouragement to children at the start of the school year." The cooperative also awarded 40 additional scholarships worth VND20 million ($800) to students of the schools in the area.

Japfa Vietnam has run corporate social responsibility programmes for children for many years, focusing on nutrition, physical health, and improved learning conditions. To date, the initiative has provided more than 2,000 gifts, learning equipment, and nutritional food to thousands of students across the country.

Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships
Nguyen Ngoc Sang, Japfa animal feed distributor, offering support to disadvantaged students at Quyet Thang Primary School (Tuyen Quang province)

"With the close cooperation of our business partners, Japfa is committed to building a sustainable ecosystem where all stakeholders can grow together, share, and spread humanistic values to the community," said Son.

Furthering its support for disadvantaged students, the company also rolled out the Japfa Grow initiative in June, awarding 130 scholarships with cash and gifts to children of employees facing hardship. The scheme offers practical encouragement while strengthening the bond between the company and employees’ families in nurturing the next generation.

Since its establishment in Vietnam in 1996, Japfa has grown into one of the country’s leading husbandry and animal feed firms. The company operates eight modern feed mills, collaborates with over 1,400 farms nationwide, and has expanded its footprint through the Japfa Best retail food chain.

Guided by a strong commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices, the company prioritises the use of refined raw materials, operates safe and bio-secure farming systems, leverages advanced technology, and optimises resources.

Japfa Vietnam aids livestock farmers in disease prevention Japfa Vietnam aids livestock farmers in disease prevention

Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Japfa Vietnam), in early November, initiated a programme to donate 10,000 litres of disinfectant to Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Departments, households, and industrial farmers.
Japfa Vietnam shares strategy to accompany customers in 2025 Japfa Vietnam shares strategy to accompany customers in 2025

During the National Customer Conference held on February 13 and 17 in Dalat and Ninh Binh province, Clemens Tan, general director of Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Japfa Vietnam), reaffirmed the company's commitment to enhancing the customer experience.
Japfa Vietnam donates 8,000 chickens to farmers in Dong Nai Japfa Vietnam donates 8,000 chickens to farmers in Dong Nai

Japfa Vietnam has donated 8,000 chickens to farmers in the southern province of Dong Nai, showing the company's commitment to providing high-quality products to the market, while supporting disadvantaged farmers.
Japfa among the best companies to work for in Asia Japfa among the best companies to work for in Asia

Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. has been named among the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' at the 2025 HR Asia Awards, underscoring its commitment to employee engagement and comprehensive talent development.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Japfa Vietnam Japfa Comfeed Vietnam livestock company

Related Contents

Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture

Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture

Japfa among the best companies to work for in Asia

Japfa among the best companies to work for in Asia

Japfa Vietnam donates 8,000 chickens to farmers in Dong Nai

Japfa Vietnam donates 8,000 chickens to farmers in Dong Nai

Japfa Vietnam shares strategy to accompany customers in 2025

Japfa Vietnam shares strategy to accompany customers in 2025

Japfa Vietnam aids livestock farmers in disease prevention

Japfa Vietnam aids livestock farmers in disease prevention

Japfa Vietnam serves nutrition to 1,500 children to year-end

Japfa Vietnam serves nutrition to 1,500 children to year-end

Latest News ⁄ Society ⁄ CSR

Vietnam receives emergency international relief as regional flooding intensifies

Vietnam receives emergency international relief as regional flooding intensifies

AmCham scholarships awarded to students

AmCham scholarships awarded to students

Vietjet flights carry love to devastated central region

Vietjet flights carry love to devastated central region

SCG Sharing the Dream supports Vietnam’s youth and sustainable development goals

SCG Sharing the Dream supports Vietnam’s youth and sustainable development goals

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Ireland extends support for the Resilience First initiative

Ireland extends support for the Resilience First initiative

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020