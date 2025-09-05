Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships

Students of Bao Thanh Primary School (Phu Tho province) receiving gifts from Japfa Vietnam

On September 5, Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Japfa Vietnam) and its partners launched the 'Japfa for Education' project in nine northern provinces, awarding nearly 500 scholarships and study gifts to primary students with outstanding academic results. The initiative was funded through a virtual run marking the company’s 29th anniversary, alongside contributions from employees and local business partners.

Tran Van Son, Northern Feed Sales senior manager at Japfa Vietnam said, "Over the years, this scheme has increasingly proved its value within the community and gained increased participation from partners. This year, we expanded coverage, increasing the number of gifts and scholarships to support more disadvantaged students, giving them motivation to study and thrive."

During a visit on September 5 by Japfa representatives to Quyet Thang Primary School, Dong Tho commune, Tuyen Quang province, Nguyen Ngoc Sang, director of Sang Nhung Cooperative, said, "As a local business, I want to give back to the community. Taking part in this initiative lets me truly appreciate its human value, as we bring joy and encouragement to children at the start of the school year." The cooperative also awarded 40 additional scholarships worth VND20 million ($800) to students of the schools in the area.

Japfa Vietnam has run corporate social responsibility programmes for children for many years, focusing on nutrition, physical health, and improved learning conditions. To date, the initiative has provided more than 2,000 gifts, learning equipment, and nutritional food to thousands of students across the country.

Nguyen Ngoc Sang, Japfa animal feed distributor, offering support to disadvantaged students at Quyet Thang Primary School (Tuyen Quang province)

"With the close cooperation of our business partners, Japfa is committed to building a sustainable ecosystem where all stakeholders can grow together, share, and spread humanistic values to the community," said Son.

Furthering its support for disadvantaged students, the company also rolled out the Japfa Grow initiative in June, awarding 130 scholarships with cash and gifts to children of employees facing hardship. The scheme offers practical encouragement while strengthening the bond between the company and employees’ families in nurturing the next generation.

Since its establishment in Vietnam in 1996, Japfa has grown into one of the country’s leading husbandry and animal feed firms. The company operates eight modern feed mills, collaborates with over 1,400 farms nationwide, and has expanded its footprint through the Japfa Best retail food chain.

Guided by a strong commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices, the company prioritises the use of refined raw materials, operates safe and bio-secure farming systems, leverages advanced technology, and optimises resources.

