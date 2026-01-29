Corporate

Japfa Vietnam hosts annual customer conference

January 29, 2026 | 12:07
(0) user say
On January 27-28 in Ho Chi Minh City, Japfa Comfeed Vietnam hosted the Customer Conference 2026, welcoming more than 300 customers and strategic partners from the southern region.
Japfa Vietnam hosts annual customer conference

Amid ongoing challenges facing the livestock and agricultural sector, such as cost volatility, increasingly stringent biosecurity requirements, and rising expectations for sustainable development, Japfa Vietnam reaffirmed its commitment to long-term partnerships as the foundation for stable and efficient growth.

Speaking at the conference, Clemens Tan, CEO of Japfa Vietnam said, “Throughout our 30 years of operations in Vietnam, Japfa has remained steadfast in its philosophy of nurturing long-term, sustainable relationships. We believe that only through transparent, long-term cooperation and shared value creation can businesses and customers work together towards common prosperity and sustainable development.”

Throughout the programme, Japfa Vietnam shared its business direction for the coming period, while also updating customers on technical solutions, introducing new technologies, and providing information related to regulations on antibiotic use in animal feed. These initiatives aim to support customers in improving production efficiency, meeting increasingly stringent market requirements, and aligning with the industry’s evolving development trends.

Japfa Vietnam hosts annual customer conference

In addition to technical and business discussions, the conference also recognised high-performing agents and honoured distributors who have accompanied Japfa for 10, 15, and 20 years. This recognition reflects the company’s appreciation for long-standing partners whose sustained contributions have played an important role in the overall development of the Japfa system.

Representing Chin Cung Agent from Tay Ninh, Nguyen Van Cung shared that over more than a decade of cooperation with Japfa, the partnership has helped them maintain stable growth and expand integrated livestock production models at the local level.

“We highly value the consistency in product quality, as well as Japfa’s technical support and long-term development orientation. These are critical factors that give us the confidence to continue investing and building a sustainable partnership,” he said.

Japfa Vietnam hosts annual customer conference

In 2025, Japfa Vietnam marked a notable achievement with a double recognition from Vietnam Report, being simultaneously listed among the Top 10 Most Reputable High-Tech Agriculture Companies and the Top 10 Most Reputable Animal Feed Companies. These accolades reflect the company’s stable operational capability, strong market credibility, and the effectiveness of its long-term development strategy in Vietnam.

Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships

Japfa Vietnam has expanded its long-running education initiative, partnering with local businesses to support disadvantaged students across the north.
Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture

Japfa Long An Feed Mill is marking two decades of growth, affirming its role as one of the company's key production facilities in southern Vietnam.
Japfa maintains position in top 10 animal feed firms Japfa maintains position in top 10 animal feed firms

Japfa Comfeed Vietnam has been named among the country's top animal feed producers for 2025, reflecting strong performance and industry credibility.

By Nguyen Huong

