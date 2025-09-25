Corporate

Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture

September 25, 2025 | 14:55
(0) user say
Japfa Long An Feed Mill is marking two decades of growth, affirming its role as one of the company's key production facilities in southern Vietnam.
Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture
The feed mill reaffirms its leadership with high-quality feed products

In addition to supplying a steady stream of high-quality feed products, the mill has contributed to promoting a modern, safe, and sustainable livestock sector.

Established in 2005 in Binh Duc commune, Tay Ninh province (formerly part of Long An province), its was the second feed mill built by Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. With an annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes of livestock, poultry feed, and 30,000 tonnes of aquafeed (Phase I), Japfa Long An has become a key supplier for dealers and farms across the Mekong Delta and southeast region.

Nguyen Cong Phuong, feed production senior manager of Japfa Vietnam, shared, “This factory plays a crucial role in Japfa's growth strategy in the South. It not only ensures a stable supply for the market but also takes the lead in driving green and sustainable initiatives for the livestock industry.”

Equipped with advanced technology and operated under international standards, the facility is among Japfa's most modern feed production plants in Vietnam. It supplies a diverse portfolio of feed products tailored to the needs of farmers, from smallholders to large-scale operations. Each nutritional formula is scientifically designed to match the growth stages of animals, optimizing nutrient absorption and promoting healthy, efficient development.

Vo Thi Lai, Japfa feed distributor in Tan Lan commune (Tay Ninh), said that products from the Long An plant have consistently maintained stable quality. She highlighted in particular COMFEED 230S and F33 products for chickens, which improve health and egg productivity, earning strong trust among farmers. She also evaluated the company's efforts to continuously improve production processes to better meet farmers' needs.

Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture
With synchronised investments in European processes and technology, the mill operates under international standards, ensuring quality, safety, and optimal efficiency

Japfa Long An has pioneered in adopting green practices to minimize environmental impact. The mill has promoted packaging reuse, reduced plastic waste, switched 100 per cent of forklifts to electric models to cut carbon emissions and operating costs. Moreover, continuous upgrades to grinding, pelletising, and production lines have been implemented to improve energy efficiency and further protect the environment.

One standout initiative is the development of low-protein COREfeed products for piglets. With protein levels below 17 per cent, the feed reduces digestive issues while lowering nitrogen and ammonia emissions. This marks an important step towards balancing livestock productivity with environmental protection.

Alongside technological investments, the mill places strong emphasis on people. Regular training sessions on sustainability and workplace safety are organised for employees, fostering a culture of responsibility and teamwork in every production stage.

With its vision for high-tech agriculture, the mill continues to accelerate digitalisation in management and supply chain operations. At the same time, it is promoting green initiatives to reduce environmental impact and move steadily towards the company's long-term goal of carbon neutrality.

“Through these investments, Japfa Vietnam is committed to delivering sustainable feed solutions that go hand-in-hand with environmental protection and the development of a greener agriculture,” Phuong said.

Japfa Vietnam aids livestock farmers in disease prevention Japfa Vietnam aids livestock farmers in disease prevention

Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Japfa Vietnam), in early November, initiated a program to donate 10,000 liters of disinfectant to Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Departments, household, and industrial farmers.
Japfa Vietnam shares strategy to accompany customers in 2025 Japfa Vietnam shares strategy to accompany customers in 2025

During the National Customer Conference held on February 13 and 17 in Dalat and Ninh Binh province, Clemens Tan, general director of Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Japfa Vietnam), reaffirmed the company's commitment to enhancing the customer experience.
Japfa Vietnam donates 8,000 chickens to farmers in Dong Nai Japfa Vietnam donates 8,000 chickens to farmers in Dong Nai

Japfa Vietnam has donated 8,000 chickens to farmers in the southern province of Dong Nai, showing the company's commitment to providing high-quality products to the market, while supporting disadvantageously farmers.
Japfa among the best companies to work for in Asia Japfa among the best companies to work for in Asia

Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. has been named among the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' at the 2025 HR Asia Awards, underscoring its commitment to employee engagement and comprehensive talent development.
Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships Hundreds of students benefit from Japfa Vietnam scholarships

Japfa Vietnam has expanded its long-running education initiative, partnering with local businesses to support disadvantaged students across the north.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Japfa Vietnam feed mill Long An

Aceh Sustainable Palm Oil Group 2025: Apical Leads Zero-Deforestation Push

Aceh Sustainable Palm Oil Group 2025: Apical Leads Zero-Deforestation Push

Bangkok Watch Week 2025: Siam Paragon Hosts Historic Horology Fest

Bangkok Watch Week 2025: Siam Paragon Hosts Historic Horology Fest

Huawei RAMS White Paper 2025: ISP MSP Success Blueprint Unveiled

Huawei RAMS White Paper 2025: ISP MSP Success Blueprint Unveiled

KnoWaterleak Michi log 2025: Iwata City Pilots Integrated Infra AI

KnoWaterleak Michi log 2025: Iwata City Pilots Integrated Infra AI

