Japfa Long An Feed Mill marks 20 years of fostering sustainable agriculture

The feed mill reaffirms its leadership with high-quality feed products

In addition to supplying a steady stream of high-quality feed products, the mill has contributed to promoting a modern, safe, and sustainable livestock sector.

Established in 2005 in Binh Duc commune, Tay Ninh province (formerly part of Long An province), its was the second feed mill built by Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. With an annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes of livestock, poultry feed, and 30,000 tonnes of aquafeed (Phase I), Japfa Long An has become a key supplier for dealers and farms across the Mekong Delta and southeast region.

Nguyen Cong Phuong, feed production senior manager of Japfa Vietnam, shared, “This factory plays a crucial role in Japfa's growth strategy in the South. It not only ensures a stable supply for the market but also takes the lead in driving green and sustainable initiatives for the livestock industry.”

Equipped with advanced technology and operated under international standards, the facility is among Japfa's most modern feed production plants in Vietnam. It supplies a diverse portfolio of feed products tailored to the needs of farmers, from smallholders to large-scale operations. Each nutritional formula is scientifically designed to match the growth stages of animals, optimizing nutrient absorption and promoting healthy, efficient development.

Vo Thi Lai, Japfa feed distributor in Tan Lan commune (Tay Ninh), said that products from the Long An plant have consistently maintained stable quality. She highlighted in particular COMFEED 230S and F33 products for chickens, which improve health and egg productivity, earning strong trust among farmers. She also evaluated the company's efforts to continuously improve production processes to better meet farmers' needs.

With synchronised investments in European processes and technology, the mill operates under international standards, ensuring quality, safety, and optimal efficiency

Japfa Long An has pioneered in adopting green practices to minimize environmental impact. The mill has promoted packaging reuse, reduced plastic waste, switched 100 per cent of forklifts to electric models to cut carbon emissions and operating costs. Moreover, continuous upgrades to grinding, pelletising, and production lines have been implemented to improve energy efficiency and further protect the environment.

One standout initiative is the development of low-protein COREfeed products for piglets. With protein levels below 17 per cent, the feed reduces digestive issues while lowering nitrogen and ammonia emissions. This marks an important step towards balancing livestock productivity with environmental protection.

Alongside technological investments, the mill places strong emphasis on people. Regular training sessions on sustainability and workplace safety are organised for employees, fostering a culture of responsibility and teamwork in every production stage.

With its vision for high-tech agriculture, the mill continues to accelerate digitalisation in management and supply chain operations. At the same time, it is promoting green initiatives to reduce environmental impact and move steadily towards the company's long-term goal of carbon neutrality.

“Through these investments, Japfa Vietnam is committed to delivering sustainable feed solutions that go hand-in-hand with environmental protection and the development of a greener agriculture,” Phuong said.

