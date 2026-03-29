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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Gia Lai pulls in $33 billion in total investment

March 29, 2026 | 08:00
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Gia Lai province has drawn new investment projects totalling over $33 billion at the 2026 Investment Promotion Conference held by the people's committee on March 28.
Gia Lai pulls in $33 billion in total investment

The conference provided a key platform to share visions and development strategies while also serving as a trusted bridge that facilitated practical and effective cooperation, helping Gia Lai achieve significant success in the new phase.

Gia Lai province organised the awarding of investment approval decisions, issuance of investment registration certificates, and signing of MoUs for a total of 273 projects.

The total registered and projected investment capital reached approximately VND850 trillion ($33 billion). Of these, 144 projects received investment approval decisions with a total registered capital of over $8.85 billion. The remaining 129 ventures signed MoUs, with a total projected capital of over $23.85 billion.

The ventures span across many sectors, including processing and manufacturing industries, energy; high-tech agriculture; trade, services, and tourism; urban development and logistics infrastructure. Investments in the sectors will have significant spillover effects, aligning with Gia Lai's development orientation. The initiatives are also expected to create new growth drivers, boosting local socioeconomic development in the future.

Speaking at the conference, Pham Anh Tuan, Chairman of Gia Lai People's Committee, said, “To ensure investors can confidently implement projects quickly, efficiently, and sustainably, Gia Lai province has proactively prepared all necessary conditions. This includes completing the planning system in an integrated and synchronised manner. The province has also reviewed and allocated clean land, ready for handover to investors, particularly in economic zones, industrial parks and key development areas.”

Tuan noted Gia Lai was investing in a synchronised transportation infrastructure system that emphasises regional linkages as well as national and international connections. The province has issued and implemented numerous preferential policies on land, taxes, and credit for priority sectors. Administrative procedure reform is being promoted in a substantive and effective manner.

“The province also focuses on preparing personnel, scientific and technological infrastructure, and living environment, with an increasingly complete education and training system, healthcare, and urban areas. This is coupled with encouraging the development of an innovation ecosystem and digital transformation, creating a foundation to engage high-tech projects with high added value,” he said.

Gia Lai draws over $1bn in new investment so far this year Gia Lai draws over $1bn in new investment so far this year

Gia Lai is emerging as a magnet for large-scale investment, particularly in renewable energy and urban development, as capital inflows gather pace this year.
Levanta acquires 80 per cent stake in 50MW Gia Lai wind farm Levanta acquires 80 per cent stake in 50MW Gia Lai wind farm

Levanta Renewables, the pan-Southeast Asia renewable energy platform of Actis, has acquired an 80 per cent stake in a 50MW onshore wind project in Gia Lai province, expanding its footprint in Vietnam's clean energy market.
VinEnergo to invest $8 billion in Gia Lai wind power complex VinEnergo to invest $8 billion in Gia Lai wind power complex

VinEnergo has signed an agreement with Gia Lai province to study the potential for developing an $8 billion wind power complex.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Gia Lai FDI investments

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