Vietnam’s business leaders step up to advance responsible supply chains

December 02, 2025 | 16:44
(0) user say
Business leaders, chambers of commerce, and civil society organisations convened at the International Organisation for Migration's (IOM) 2025 Business Roundtable on December 1 to develop strategies supporting Vietnam's domestic migrant workers as the country prepares for the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (EU CS3D).

Domestic migrant workers make up a large share of the workforce in Vietnam's key export sectors, including electronics, textiles, and footwear.

Vietnam’s business leaders step up to advance responsible supply chains

According to the General Statistics Office, more than 774,500 internal migrants aged 15 and above were recorded in 2023, with nearly 74 per cent participating in the labour force.

“Many companies know they have internal migrant workers in their supply chains, but understanding their needs and lived realities often remains a blind spot, especially for workers from ethnic minority backgrounds,” said Kendra Rinas, chief of mission at IOM Vietnam.

“Practical and participatory approaches to due diligence are therefore essential. They help businesses move from uncertainty to action, revealing risks and opportunities that traditional audits often overlook.”

Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Johan Ndisi emphasised Vietnam's growing role in global supply chains.

"With increased integration comes both responsibility and opportunity. Preparing for new global standards such as the EU CS3D gives Vietnamese companies the opportunity to strengthen their competitiveness and demonstrate leadership in responsible business," he said.

Roundtable discussions underscored the clear business case for ethical recruitment, fair employment, and proactive engagement with domestic migrant workers.

Companies adopting these practices can better anticipate regulatory requirements such as the EU CS3D, reduce compliance risks, and improve workforce stability through higher retention and lower turnover. These measures also help strengthen brand reputation and build trust with buyers, investors, and consumers.

“The CS3D introduces mandatory due diligence and sustainability reporting requirements for large Vietnamese companies trading with the EU, ensuring alignment with internationally recognised standards on responsible business conduct,” said Rafael de Bustamante, chargé d'affaires for the EU delegation to Vietnam. “The directive also seeks to protect vulnerable groups, including internal migrant workers, by holding companies accountable for human rights impacts across their value chains.”

Bui Thi Ninh, deputy director of VCCI Ho Chi Minh City, noted the timeliness of the discussion. "For the first time, we have a workshop that explores internal labour migration in depth, especially at a time when Vietnam is facing a labour shortage. Ensuring appropriate policies and support for domestic migrant workers will help stabilise the labour market and address key challenges," she said.

Building on insights from the roundtable, IOM is developing practical guidance to help businesses in Vietnam integrate domestic migrant workers into their due diligence and risk assessment processes.

The outcome, informed by recommendations from participating firms and experts, will be included in guidance released in 2026 to ensure it reflects real-world challenges and practical solutions for Vietnam's business community.

Vietnam targets 10 billionaires and top Asian business leaders by 2030 Vietnam targets 10 billionaires and top Asian business leaders by 2030

Vietnam has set ambitious targets to have at least 10 billionaires and five of Asia's most influential entrepreneurs by 2030, according to a newly issued resolution by the Vietnamese government.
Business leaders outline investment plans for 2025 Business leaders outline investment plans for 2025

Vietnam is expected to impressively achieve economic growth in 2025 as it continues to draw investment from the global business community. VIR's Bich Ngoc talks with foreign investors about their business plans for 2025.
ACCA and KPMG forge path for business leaders to pioneer ESG excellence ACCA and KPMG forge path for business leaders to pioneer ESG excellence

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and KPMG Vietnam signed an MoU in Hanoi on March 6, reaffirming their shared commitment to promoting sustainable development and driving prosperity for the Vietnamese business community.
Vietnam summit to bring together Kiwi and Southeast Asian entrepreneurs Vietnam summit to bring together Kiwi and Southeast Asian entrepreneurs

Business leaders and entrepreneurs from New Zealand and Southeast Asia will gather in Vietnam for the ASEAN Young Business Leaders Initiative (YBLI) Summit, taking place from July 23-27 in Danang and Hue.
Young ASEAN business leaders to meet New Zealand counterparts Young ASEAN business leaders to meet New Zealand counterparts

Business leaders from New Zealand and Southeast Asia will gather in Vietnam for the ASEAN Young Business Leaders Initiative (YBLI) Summit, taking place from July 23-27 in Danang and Hue.
Business leaders give their views on ESG compliance in industrial parks Business leaders give their views on ESG compliance in industrial parks

Delegates at Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Forum 2025 toured key industrial facilities to explore sustainable development practices.
Vietnam's supporting industries breaking barriers in ASEAN supply chains Vietnam's supporting industries breaking barriers in ASEAN supply chains

Global supply chain shifts have brought ASEAN into focus, but Vietnam's supporting industries must overcome structural weaknesses to rise above low-value subcontracting.
Vietnam poised to play bigger role in global trade, says Citi Vietnam poised to play bigger role in global trade, says Citi

On his visit to Vietnam, Mayank Gupta, Citi's head of Trade, Working Capital Solutions Asia South, spoke with VIR's Huong Thuy about the shifting global trade environment and Vietnam's growing role in global supply chains.
amfori summit plots greener Asian supply chains amfori summit plots greener Asian supply chains

Organized by amfori, "amfori Asia Sustainability Summit 2025" was successfully concluded today at Hotel ICON in Hong Kong, China.
DHL Vietnam scales up Container Freight Station network for redirected trade flows DHL Vietnam scales up Container Freight Station network for redirected trade flows

DHL Global Forwarding Vietnam is scaling up its Container Freight Station network to accommodate redirected trade flows amid changing global supply chain dynamics and ongoing geopolitical shifts.
MM Mega Market Vietnam opens MM Supercenter Danang MM Mega Market Vietnam opens MM Supercenter Danang

MM Mega Market Vietnam opens its first 'supercenter' in Danang, combining technology, economic value, and social responsibility in a next-generation retail model.

By Thai An

business leaders IOM supply chains

