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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Syre to explore ABB's technologies for industrial-scale textile recycling

April 01, 2026 | 13:22
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On March 31, Swedish textile impact company Syre announced that the company signed an MoU with ABB to jointly explore technologies to support the development of Syre’s first textile-to-textile recycling plant in Vietnam.
Syre to explore ABB's technologies for industrial-scale textile recycling

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration to investigate how ABB’s automation, electrification and digital technologies could contribute to safe, efficient and scalable operations. It will also explore how these capabilities could optimise process and quality control performance as Syre advances its ambition to produce circular polyester at industrial scale.

The proposed plant in the Gia Lai province is intended to recycle polyester from used textiles and industrial waste into new recycled polyester material. Polyester is one of the world’s most widely used fibres and is traditionally produced from fossil-based sources. Recycling polyester helps reduce reliance on virgin fossil inputs, lowers climate impact and keeps valuable materials in circulation, supporting the transition towards a more circular textile industry.

Under the MoU, the two companies will assess how ABB’s technologies – including its distributed control systems, digital industrial software and electrification portfolio – could be adapted to meet the specific requirements of polyester textile-to-textile recycling. Activities are expected to run in parallel with the detailed engineering phase of Syre’s first plant.

“This agreement reflects ABB’s role in supporting emerging industrial applications where automation and electrification can enable greater resource efficiency,” said Wilson Monteiro, global business line manager for Pulp, Paper and Fibre in ABB’s Process Industries division.

“Together with Syre, we will explore how our experience in fibre processing, chemicals and advanced process industries can be applied to polyester recycling. We’re excited to discover what’s possible as we embark on this new technological collaboration.”

“As we now move into full industrial deployment, partnerships like this become critical,” said Dennis Nobelius, CEO of Syre.

“Industrialising textile-to-textile recycling is a complex undertaking, and while strong customer demand is essential, it must be matched with best-in-class industrial partners. ABB brings exactly the depth of expertise and execution capability needed; they are a cornerstone of the industrial ecosystem we are building.”

Since its public launch two years ago, Syre has rapidly built its technological foundation, establishing a research and development facility and pilot production line in Mebane, North Carolina.

In 2025, the company accelerated to multi-ton production of circular PET chips, demonstrating the viability of its textile-to-textile recycling process. Syre is now focused on advancing plans for its first large-scale production facility in Vietnam, with construction targeted to commence in 2027.

While exploratory in nature, the partnership signals ABB’s dedication to advancing the next generation of fibre-based industries. As circular materials move from ambition to industrial reality, ABB continues to apply its automation, electrification and digital expertise to enable efficient, scalable production.

Vietnam poised to lead in circular textiles with Syre Vietnam poised to lead in circular textiles with Syre

Swedish firm Syre is setting its sights on Vietnam, aiming to establish the world’s first high-tech circular textile hub in the country.
Binh Dinh grants investment licence to SYRE's 1 billion USD polyester recycling project Binh Dinh grants investment licence to SYRE's 1 billion USD polyester recycling project

The project will be located in Nhon Hoi Industrial Park (Zone A), spanning nearly 29 hectares. Once operational by 2029, the complex is expected to produce between 100,000 and 250,000 tonnes of PET pellets a year.
Syre and Nike to launch 'gigascale' textile recycling plant Syre and Nike to launch 'gigascale' textile recycling plant

Swedish textile recycling company Syre is moving ahead with plans for its first large-scale textile-to-textile recycling plant in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Syre ABB textile Gia Lai FDI technologies

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