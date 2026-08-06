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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Eximbank advances corporate governance and leadership roadmap

August 06, 2026 | 16:00
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Eximbank on August 1 announced the next milestone in its 2026-2030 Development Strategy, continuing the enhancement of its corporate governance framework and executive leadership structure.

At the 2026 AGM on April 29, shareholders approved Eximbank’s 2026-2030 Development Strategy together with a new corporate governance framework aligned with international governance principles and Vietnamese regulatory requirements.

Eximbank advances corporate governance and leadership roadmap

Eximbank is progressively strengthening its governance framework by completing the structure of the Board of Directors and its committees, reinforcing the executive leadership team, and developing its governance policies to ensure consistent implementation of its long-term strategy.

Following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on July 24, where six independent members of the Board of Directors were elected, the board appointed Pham Thi Huyen Trang as the bank’s CEO, effective from August 1.

The State Bank of Vietnam has also approved Trang’s eligibility for the position of non-independent member of the Board of Directors.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting expected in October 2026, shareholders will consider board appointments, including CEO Trang’s candidacy alongside other nominees.

Trang holds a Master’s Degree in Banking and Finance and an advanced diploma in Political Theory, with experience in banking, finance and corporate governance.

Prior to her appointment as CEO, she served as chairwoman of Eximbank’s Board of Directors and contributed to the planning of the bank’s 2026-2030 development strategy and corporate governance.

Trang will work with the executive management team to implement the strategic directions approved by the Board of Directors and shareholders, strengthen executive capability and risk management, enhance operational effectiveness, and deliver the objectives of Eximbank's development strategy in its next phase.

Eximbank advances governance and leadership roadmap

Nguyen Le Quoc Anh, chairman of the Board of Directors of Eximbank, noted the bank’s development strategy was built on a strong corporate governance foundation, aiming to establish a transparent, independent and professional governance model continuously aligned with international standards while fully complying with Vietnamese law.

"Strengthening the Board of Directors and the executive management team is part of a multi-year roadmap, with 2026 serving as the foundation year for the bank’s governance transformation and long-term sustainable development," Anh said. "The appointment of Trang as CEO represents another important step in that roadmap. I am confident that, with her leadership experience, deep understanding of the bank and alignment with our strategic direction, she and the executive management team will successfully drive the bank's transformation.

"Ultimately, our goal extends beyond building a bank that is safe, transparent and efficient. More importantly, we aim to build an institutional capable of safeguarding depositors' trust, delivering outstanding customer service, supporting businesses in enhancing their investment efficiency, and contributing positively to Vietnam's economic development and the financial well-being of its people," he added.

Banks bolster financial strength via M&As and capital hikes Banks bolster financial strength via M&As and capital hikes

Since the start of the year, several banks have been busy with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and capital hike ventures to bolster financial health and keep up with ever-increasing development needs.
Inspiring business figures underpin Eximbank's future growth Inspiring business figures underpin Eximbank's future growth

Eximbank’s pre-tax profit reached a record $167.5 million in 2024 with exceptional growth indicators despite the financial and banking sector facing numerous challenges.
Banks expect upbeat profit picture for 2025 Banks expect upbeat profit picture for 2025

Several banks have set higher profit targets for this year, expecting more positive credit growth amid improved capital absorption capacity and an acceleration of public investment.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Eximbank governance roadmap Corporate governance framework Executive leadership structure Development Strategy implementation Board of Directors structure CEO Pham Thi Huyen Trang Banking and finance experience
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