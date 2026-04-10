Gia Lai tightens control of wind power project transfers

The Van Canh wind power projects mark a significant addition to Gia Lai’s renewable energy pipeline. Photo: tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

Under a decision announced on April 6, Saigon – Bac Giang Industrial Park JSC has been selected as the investor for the Van Canh 1 and Van Canh 2 wind power farms.

The Van Canh 1 project, located in Canh Lien commune, carries an investment of more than VND6.9 trillion ($276.20 million) and will have a designed capacity of 160MW, generating an estimated 502 million kWh per year. Meanwhile, Van Canh 2, spanning Canh Lien and Van Canh communes, will require over $310.80 million in investment, with a capacity of 180MW and expected annual output of 623.2 million kWh.

Both projects will operate for 50 years and are scheduled for completion and commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Notably, the provincial authority has introduced stringent conditions on ownership changes. Gia Lai People’s Committee requires that investors must not transfer project ownership, equity, or capital contributions in any form without prior written approval.

“Any violation may result in the termination of the scheme without compensation,” the authority said.

In addition, investors are required to ensure that all equipment used has clear origins and complies with regulatory inspection standards, while land use must adhere strictly to approved purposes, avoiding any impact on natural forest areas or defence land.

The move reflects growing concern among local authorities over speculative practices in the renewable energy sector, where projects are acquired primarily for resale rather than long-term development.

By tightening transfer rules, Gia Lai aims to ensure that only capable investors proceed with implementation, thereby supporting more sustainable development of renewable energy projects in the province.