Innovation Day Hanoi 2025: AI-ready infrastructure to power Vietnam's future

Under the theme "AI-Ready Infrastructure for Powering Vietnam's Future", the event brought together leaders to discuss how AI is transforming the design, operation, and optimisation of infrastructure, as well as how to leverage AI to build a more resilient, intelligent, and sustainable future.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dong Mai Lam, cluster president of Schneider Electric Vietnam and Cambodia, emphasised, " AI is no longer a technology of the future; it is present across all sectors, acting as a powerful catalyst for digitalisation and sustainable growth. To keep pace with the AI ​​wave, we need a revolution in building and operating data centres, designing smart buildings, and developing smart grids."

Dong Mai Lam, cluster president of Schneider Electric Vietnam and Cambodia. Photo: Schneider Electric

AI is becoming an integral part of all technologies. This wave is spreading strongly to Vietnam and other countries in the region, opening up unprecedented opportunities. Across ASEAN, AI is expected to contribute an additional 10-18 per cent to total GDP growth, equivalent to about $1 trillion by 2030.

Nevertheless, the AI ​​boom comes with skyrocketing energy consumption. An International Energy Agency (IEA) report predicts that by 2028, AI could account for 15-20 per cent of the total electricity consumption of data centres, a significant rise from 8 per cent in 2023. At the same time, the data processing model is shifting from centralised to distributed, with around 50 per cent of AI workloads expected to be handled in a hybrid model, combining data with edge processing.

To address such issues, the Innovation Day 2025 in Hanoi offered insights and practical solutions, with a series of in-depth discussions on the following topics.

AI-ready data centre infrastructure: exponentially growing AI workloads require more powerful infrastructure than ever to handle extremely high computing density. Schneider Electric introduces advanced technology solutions for data centres, such as direct-to-chip liquid cooling, high-density rack enclosures, large-capacity three-phase UPS systems, etc., to meet the demands for optimising performance and increasing resilience to unusual incidents.

AI applications in smart buildings: Schneider Electric's energy management solutions enable customers to reduce carbon emissions from building operations by up to 45 per cent. In particular, such help solutions shift from traditional electricity consumption to integrated energy supply and demand, where buildings both consume and generate electricity from renewable energy sources.

Policymakers, businesses, and experts discuss AI-ready infrastructure for powering Vietnam's future. Photo: Schneider Electric

AI applications in smart grid: thanks to the application of digital technology and AI, power companies can monitor the entire power grid in real time from the control centre. Software such as EcoStruxure ADMS and AVEVA Unified Operations Center help monitor voltage, current and switching points, and enable early detection of abnormal conditions.

The system can automatically adjust power distribution based on load demand and supply, ensuring the grid operates with stability and efficiency. Additionally, solutions such as EcoStruxure DERMS and Microgrid Advisor support the integration of distributed energy resources such as solar and storage, helping balance supply and demand while optimising operating costs.

With an end-to-end infrastructure portfolio that integrates both hardware and software, Schneider Electric acts as a comprehensive partner, enabling organisations and enterprises to deploy AI data centres anywhere and at any scale, accelerating digitalisation, improving energy efficiency, and driving sustainable development.

As part of Innovation Day Hanoi 2025, Schneider Electric introduced the Innovation Hub, a comprehensive experience space that brings together advanced technology solutions supporting Vietnam in building a sustainable and AI-ready future.

Schneider Electric introduced the Innovation Hub as part of Innovation Day Hanoi 2025. Photo: Schneider Electric

Featuring four main zones, the Innovation Hub provided a panoramic view of how Schneider Electric leverages AI and digital transformation to accelerate green growth.

AI-ready data centres include scalable, sustainable, high-density infrastructure solutions, typically modular data centres. Some of the equipment on display included Galaxy VXL, Galaxy VS, Easy UPS, MV/LV switchgear, Motivair liquid cooling solutions, and the EcoStruxure platform.

Smart buildings included AI-powered solutions to optimise energy use in buildings, enhance comfort, and contribute to climate change mitigation goals. Examples include AVEVA Unified Operations Center, AI-based HVAC control systems, and platforms such as EcoStruxure Building Operation and ETAP.

Green energy and flexible grids included AI solutions that support renewable energy management, grid stability, and energy efficiency, such as EcoStruxure Grid & DERMS and Microgrid Advisor. Medium-voltage switchgear such as RM AirSet and MCSeT with EvoPacT are SF6-free.

Impact maker: this area showcased Schneider Electric's role as a global pioneer in sustainability and impact investment. Featured solutions included EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor for real-time tracking of carbon emissions and energy usage, and Scope 1-3 decarbonisation solutions.

According to forecasts, Vietnam's AI market will grow at an average annual rate of 15.8 per cent, reaching a value of $1.52 billion by 2030, and could contribute up to $130 billion to the Vietnamese economy by 2040. While this opens up unprecedented opportunities, the AI ​​boom also brings major challenges in terms of energy and infrastructure readiness.

With its experience in developing infrastructure goals for large-scale AI projects worldwide, Schneider Electric has demonstrated the ability to address complex challenges, enabling AI to unleash its full potential without compromising sustainability. In the future, Schneider Electric is ready to provide solutions and services to accompany Vietnam as it confidently steps into the AI ​​era.

