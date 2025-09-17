Corporate

Vietnam plans to introduce Law on Artificial Intelligence

September 17, 2025 | 09:43
Vietnam is planning to update its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy and Law on AI later this year.

This information was announced by Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung at a conference organised by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defense, and the Central Theoretical Council in Hanoi on September 15.

Vietnam plans to introduce Law on Artificial Intelligence
Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung. Photo: MST

At the event, experts, businesses, and managers shared their ideas in two discussion sessions. The first session focused on AI power, risks and control, analysing both positive and negative aspects, affirming the need to exploit potential and control ethics, safety, security, and social risks.

In the second session, they discussed national AI development strategy, from vision to actions, a specific roadmap to make AI a pillar in Vietnam's socioeconomic development.

They agreed that for AI to truly become a driving force for development, Vietnam needs a comprehensive strategy: data infrastructure, high-quality human resources, a complete legal framework, and a dynamic innovation ecosystem. More importantly, AI must be oriented to serve people, protect human rights, and strengthen national security in the digital age.

According to Minister Hung, Vietnam issued its first AI Strategy in 2021, but AI is a rapidly changing field, so the strategy needed to be updated.

By the end of this year, the country will have an updated version of the National AI Strategy and the AI ​​Law. This is not only a legal framework, but also a declaration of national vision. AI must become the country's intellectual infrastructure, serving the people, developing sustainably, and enhancing national competitiveness.

Regarding open AI technology, Hung emphasised that Vietnam is committed to developing and mastering digital technology, including AI, based on open standards and open-source code. This is also Vietnam's strategy to develop and master Vietnamese technology, implementing the "Make in Vietnam" programme.

Vietnam plans to introduce Law on Artificial Intelligence
Experts, businesses, and managers share their ideas at the conference. Photo: MST

Regarding creating a domestic AI market, he said that without applications, there will be no market. Without a market, Vietnamese AI enterprises will remain small. Therefore, promoting AI applications in enterprises, in state agencies and key areas is the fastest way to develop AI and create Vietnamese AI enterprises.

"The government will spend more on AI, the Natif Technology Innovation Fund of the Ministry of Science and Technology will spend at least 40 per cent to support AI applications, issue vouchers for small and medium-sized enterprises using Vietnamese AI. The domestic market is the cradle to create Vietnamese AI enterprises," he noted.

In terms of policy and institutions, he added that Vietnam will issue a national AI ethics code that is in line with international standards but suitable for Vietnamese practice, and at the same time develop an AI Law and an AI strategy with core principles including risk-based management, transparency and accountability, putting people at the center, encouraging domestic AI development, AI autonomy, using AI as a driving force for rapid and sustainable growth, and protecting digital sovereignty based on three pillars: data, infrastructure, and AI technology.

According to the MST, Vietnam's AI development will have to be based on four important pillars: transparent institutions, modern infrastructure, high-quality human resources, and humane culture.

Time for Vietnam to make breakthroughs

Speaking at the workshop, Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security, said that AI is considered one of the key technologies, a factor that can lead to changes in the global order.

Vietnam plans to introduce Law on Artificial Intelligence
Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security. Photo: MST

He added that with the ability to promote economic growth, optimise production, improve healthcare, innovate education, and enhance social governance capacity, AI helps countries save costs, increase efficiency, and expand knowledge. It is also a resource, and a driving force to affirm the country's position in the digital age.

According to Minister Quang, Vietnam's potential for AI development is huge, and is expected to contribute about $79.3 billion, equivalent to 12 per cent of Vietnam's GDP in 2030 if widely applied. Under the leadership of the Party, legal regulations for the development of AI have gradually taken shape.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, said that AI is becoming an indispensable part in the process of establishing a new growth model and the operation, governance, and management of the country's society and economy.

Vietnam plans to introduce Law on Artificial Intelligence
Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and chairman of the Central Theoretical Council. Photo: MST

However, to turn potential into reality, it requires the support of the entire ecosystem, from national strategies and policies to implementation in businesses, institutes, schools, and the community.

"AI cannot develop sustainably without responsibility, ethics, and a clear humanistic orientation. Technology is the tool, while humans are the goal and the deciding factor, because even if it possesses unlimited power as many people believe, AI is still a product created by humans," Thang emphasised.

FPT University and Dream Lab harness AI to cultivate startups FPT University and Dream Lab harness AI to cultivate startups

FPT University and Dream Lab on July 31 signed a MoU to launch a groundbreaking initiative aimed at building Vietnam's most dynamic startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem for students.
Citi launches AI tools for employees in Vietnam Citi launches AI tools for employees in Vietnam

Citi has expanded the rollout of its generative AI tools to employees across key Asian markets, marking a significant step towards enhancing productivity and innovation.
AI boom drives data center surge in Southeast Asia AI boom drives data center surge in Southeast Asia

AI is fueling an unprecedented surge in data center demand that Southeast Asia is not yet ready to meet.

By Bich Thuy

Tag:
Law on Artificial Intelligence artificial intelligence AI Vietnam

Themes: Digital Transformation

Administrative reforms spark economic upswing

Administrative reforms spark economic upswing

Startup ecosystem in healthy stead

Startup ecosystem in healthy stead

