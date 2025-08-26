Citi launches AI tools for employees in Vietnam

Building on its global initiative, Citi officially launched its comprehensive ‘Citi AI’ suite in December 2024 to employees across the United States and 10 other markets.

This month, the powerful AI platform is extending its reach globally, with a strategic August rollout across numerous Asian markets.

The Citi AI suite of tools is designed to empower employees across various functions. These tools include:

Hanh Do, head of Citi Vietnam's Public Affairs

*Citi Assist: An intelligent AI assistant that streamlines information retrieval, helping employees quickly access answers and critical information from the bank's extensive policy library, covering human resources, compliance, finance, risk policies, and standard operating procedures.

*Citi Stylus: Summarising, comparing, and translating multiple documents concurrently, significantly reducing manual effort and accelerating analysis.

*Citi Stylus Workspaces: A versatile platform capable of drafting emails, preparing presenter notes, developing comprehensive Q&A documents, and handling a myriad of other text-generation tasks, thereby freeing up valuable employee time for more strategic work.

Furthermore, Citi has equipped its in-house developers with specialised GenAI tools. These advanced capabilities enable them to write code more efficiently, accelerate development cycles, and bring innovative products and solutions to market at an unprecedented pace.

“To maximise the benefits and encourage widespread adoption of these new AI tools, we are actively sharing best practices gleaned from successful Citi AI launches in other markets,” said Hanh Do, head of Citi Vietnam's Public Affairs.

“The initial reception elsewhere has been overwhelmingly positive, demonstrating how these tools profoundly support internal operations, from rapid information retrieval and document summarisation to the efficient drafting of electronic communications. We anticipate a similar transformative impact here in Vietnam,” Hanh noted.

By empowering colleagues with these cutting-edge AI tools, Citi is enabling them to work smarter, more efficiently, and ultimately, to deliver enhanced value to clients.

This strategic investment underscores Citi's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to maintain its competitive edge and foster a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

