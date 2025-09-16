Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AI boom drives data centre surge in Southeast Asia

September 16, 2025 | 16:41
(0) user say
AI is fuelling an unprecedented surge in data centre demand that Southeast Asia is not yet ready to meet.
AI boom drives data centre surge in Southeast Asia

According to a report released by Deloitte on September 10, across Southeast Asia, approximately 397 MW of data centre capacity is expected to go live by 2028. Total capacity will be more than quadruple from 1.68 GW in 2024 to 7.59 GW in the long term.

As of 2024, approximately 46 MW of data centre capacity was in operation in Vietnam. 10 GV of data centre capacity is under construction and expected to go live by 2028.

Other Southeast Asian hubs are gaining prominence. Malaysia, for example, is exhibiting a robust future supply pipeline, with its state of Johor becoming one of the fastest-growing markets. While Singapore currently possesses the largest data centre capacity, its pole position is likely to be supplanted by Malaysia and Indonesia, who are at least in part beneficiaries of the limited land capacity for supply expansion in neighbouring Singapore.

Across industries such as manufacturing, mobility, and logistics, next generation AI applications are starting to replace traditional sensors with high-resolution images, videos, and other data-intensive inputs. These visual applications require immense computing power and low latency networks to work in real time. As a result, the region is seeing a massive spike in data capacity requirements, far beyond what its existing infrastructure can support.

On the back of power-intensive AI requirements, electricity consumption by data centres in Southeast Asia is expected to more than double from 9.8 TWh in 2025 to 22 TWh in 2030. AI data centres utilise GPUs require significantly more power and produce more heat per square meter than traditional data centres utilise central processing units (CPUs).

By 2035, 40-50 per cent of total IT workload demand is expected to be AI-driven. This underscores the urgency for Southeast Asian players to build data centres, not only to retain value within local markets, but also ensure that data and infrastructure remain on shore in a world of growing geopolitical tensions where data is the new currency.

With AI expected to add $1 trillion to regional GDP by 2030 to position Southeast Asia as the world's fourth-largest economy, it suffices to say that the cost of inaction now far outweighs the cost of action.

Based on Deloitte's estimates, the total addressable AI market in Southeast Asia will be worth a whopping $65 billion in 2035. Southeast Asian players should consider their value creation activities across all three segments of the AI ​​value chain: application ($30 billion), platform ($10 billion), and infrastructure ($25 billion).

The capital needs to build data centres and other AI infrastructure are staggering. Building a 100-MW AI-ready data centre costs at least $1 billion; this is not to mention the more than $2 billion worth of GPUs and associated supercomputers and connectivity that it will be housing.

The upside for investors is that data centres offer stable cashflows. One MW of AI-ready power can generate $1.5 to 2 million per year and likely comes with a 10-year commitment or more, while one MW of GPU power can generate about $15 million in annual revenue under a GPU cloud model.

Japan's BBIX ties up with CMC Telecom to launch two new internet exchange points in Vietnam Japan's BBIX ties up with CMC Telecom to launch two new internet exchange points in Vietnam

BBIX, Inc., a subsidiary of SoftBank Corporation, and CMC Telecom are collaborating to establish Internet Exchange (IX) connection points at two data centers in Vietnam and provide IX services.
Data center prospects within reach for investors Data center prospects within reach for investors

Saigon Asset Management in March announced the launch of a data center campus with targeted investment of up to $1.5 billion. VIR's Bich Ngoc talked with chairman and CEO Louis Nguyen on the implementation process of this huge project.
City poised for data center investments City poised for data center investments

As legal frameworks for data center development in Vietnam become more robust, Ho Chi Minh City is emerging as a hotspot for large-scale investments in digital infrastructure.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
southeast asia Data centre capacity artificial intelligence Regional economy Data demand infrastructure development

Related Contents

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram champion Vietnam’s green, sustainable tourism

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram champion Vietnam’s green, sustainable tourism

FPT University and Dream Lab harness AI to cultivate startups

FPT University and Dream Lab harness AI to cultivate startups

Vietnam’s capital market remains active despite lack of IPOs

Vietnam’s capital market remains active despite lack of IPOs

Cloudflare changes how AI crawlers scrape the internet

Cloudflare changes how AI crawlers scrape the internet

Free trade strategies suitable for Southeast Asia

Free trade strategies suitable for Southeast Asia

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AI boom drives data centre surge in Southeast Asia

AI boom drives data centre surge in Southeast Asia

Vietnam to train 10,000 CEOs to boost startup management

Vietnam to train 10,000 CEOs to boost startup management

Singapore becomes launchpad for Vietnamese SMEs

Singapore becomes launchpad for Vietnamese SMEs

AUKEY MagFusion 1X Qi2.2 Stand 2025: Budget Fast Wireless Charger

AUKEY MagFusion 1X Qi2.2 Stand 2025: Budget Fast Wireless Charger

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020