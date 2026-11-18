BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – Bringing creativity and business closer together, THE WORLD ENDS: Bangkok International Design Expo 2026 will connect designers, creative businesses, industry professionals and international partners from across Asia and beyond from 25–29 November 2026. Organised by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the event aims to create new opportunities for collaboration, business development and access to regional and international markets, while strengthening Bangkok's role as a meeting point for Asia's design and creative industries.

Positioned as an international platform connecting the creative sector with industry and business, THE WORLD ENDS 2026 goes beyond showcasing design. It seeks to bridge creative capabilities with market demand by connecting designers and creative enterprises with manufacturers, brands, commercial buyers, project owners and investors. Through these connections, the platform aims to encourage partnerships, expand professional networks and turn creative ideas into tangible business opportunities.Bringing together expertise across architecture, product design, visual communication and other creative disciplines, the event will showcase Thailand's strengths in design, craftsmanship and sustainable materials alongside international expertise and emerging creative approaches. By bringing different perspectives and capabilities together, the platform aims to encourage knowledge exchange, foster industry collaboration and open new pathways for business development across regional and international markets.A key component of THE WORLD ENDS 2026 is its business-matching initiative, taking place from 26–28 November 2026 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), alongside FIND – Design Fair Asia. Targeting more than 200 buyer–seller connections, the initiative will facilitate one-to-one meetings between design studios, brands, manufacturers, commercial buyers, project owners and investors. By connecting potential business partners with complementary expertise and market needs, the programme aims to identify business synergies, develop commercial partnerships and create opportunities for cross-border collaboration.The initiative draws on an international network of more than 290,000 executives, investors and professional partners, alongside a creative and design workforce of more than 150,000 professionals. With more than 6,000 visitors targeted, THE WORLD ENDS 2026 aims to build meaningful connections between creative talent, industry stakeholders and business opportunities, supporting the growth and international reach of the design and creative sectors.Beyond industry networking and business engagement, THE WORLD ENDS 2026 is guided by the curatorial concept 'HERE, BETWEEN, ELSEWHERE' and the purpose 'CREATE WHAT MATTERS'. These concepts invite participants to explore how design can respond to a rapidly changing world shaped by artificial intelligence, technological transformation, cultural shifts and environmental challenges. Through international showcases, thematic pavilions, talks and workshops, the exhibition will bring diverse perspectives together to encourage dialogue, exchange ideas and explore how design can contribute to meaningful and relevant solutions for the future.By connecting creative thinking with industry expertise and commercial opportunities, THE WORLD ENDS 2026 aims to foster an environment where ideas can evolve into collaborations, partnerships and new business possibilities, strengthening connections between Thailand and the wider international design community.THE WORLD ENDS: Bangkok International Design Expo 2026 will take place at Bangkok Kunsthalle from 25–29 November 2026, daily from 13:00 to 21:00. For further information, please visit THE WORLD ENDS on Facebook, follow @twesbkk on Instagram, or visit the official website at www.theworldends.org.THE WORLD ENDS:Bangkok International Design Expo 2026HERE → BETWEEN → ELSEWHERE → CREATE WHAT MATTERSDates: 25–29 November 2026Venue: Bangkok KunsthalleCity: Bangkok, ThailandProgramme: Exhibitions, pavilions, installations, talks, performances, showcases and encounters across design, architecture, art, culture and technology.Confirmed participants include: Lanza Atelier, OK-RM and CHAT Architects, with further international and Thai participants to be announced.

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