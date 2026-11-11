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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MIFF partners with MATRADE for 2027 trade exhibition

November 11, 2026 | 11:16
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The Malaysian International Furniture Fair partnered with national trade agency MATRADE, Muar Furniture Association and Malaysian Furniture Council to consolidate international furniture sourcing operations.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 November 2026 - The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF), Southeast Asia's largest furniture trade show, today welcomed the Malaysian Furniture Council (MFC), the national body representing Malaysia's state furniture associations, as Industry Partner for MIFF 2027. MFC will join forces with the Muar Furniture Association (MFA), MIFF's Strategic Partner, and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), MIFF's International Trade Partner, bringing industry representation, manufacturing expertise and trade-promotion support together at MIFF.

Group Photo_Press Conference Announcing the Industry Collaboration of MIFF with MATRADE, MFA, MFC
Group Photo_Press Conference Announcing the Industry Collaboration of MIFF with MATRADE, MFA, MFC

Under this collaboration, MFC will encourage its members to exhibit at MIFF 2027, taking place from 1–4 March 2027 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). With the industry and trade now standing behind one show, MIFF strengthens its position as the definitive one-stop platform for furniture sourcing in Malaysia, giving international buyers access to more Malaysian manufacturers.

"MIFF has always worked with the industry to build a valuable platform for the trade. We welcome MFC as our Industry Partner, value MFA's longstanding support, and look forward to working even more closely with MATRADE. Bringing more of the industry together is how we aim to make every buyer's visit worthwhile and efficient." said Kelie Lim, General Manager, MIFF.

With the fair's professionalism, global influence and industry connections, MFC sees MIFF as a solid platform for its members to reach new markets, and will work with MIFF to promote Malaysian furniture worldwide.

"As the national council, MFC supports the growth of Malaysia's furniture industry, and MIFF, organised by Informa Markets as a professional global trade show organiser, has been successfully connecting Malaysian furniture manufacturers to global furniture markets for more than 30 years. By working together, we can combine the industry's expertise with MIFF's platform to support our members. In a dynamic market, we believe the industry is stronger as one, and MFC is committed to making the most of this opportunity with MIFF." said Desmond Tan, President, MFC.

MFA has been MIFF's Strategic Partner since 2013 and continues to support the fair in giving Muar's furniture manufacturers international exposure. Many MFA members exhibit in Muar Hall at MITEC, showcasing Muar, widely recognised as the "Furniture City of Malaysia". MFA welcomes MFC's participation as bringing another step towards a broader cross-section of Malaysia's furniture industry onto one platform.

"As MIFF's Strategic Partner, we value the fair's role in connecting Malaysia's furniture manufacturers with international buyers. We congratulate MIFF and MFC on this milestone and are glad to see the industry coming together as one. We look forward to working closely with MIFF and MFC to create more opportunities for manufacturers across the country." said Steve Ong, President, MFA.

MATRADE continues as MIFF's International Trade Partner, supporting the fair's overseas promotion and connecting MIFF with international buyers. Together, MATRADE and MIFF promote Made-in-Malaysia furniture globally. Through its trade networks and market intelligence, MATRADE also helps the wider range of Malaysian manufacturers now exhibiting at MIFF find buyers and markets abroad.

"MIFF is a leading export platform for Malaysian furniture. Together with MIFF, we will continue to empower and facilitate Malaysian manufacturers to enhance global markets access and strengthen Malaysia's standing as a trusted furniture supplier." said Dato' Indera Abu Bakar Yusof, CEO, MATRADE.

"It is anticipated that the global furniture market will post steady growth of 4-5 percent in the next 5 years and this reflects the opportunities that the Malaysian furniture exporters should grab." He added.

By bringing international trade visitors to Kuala Lumpur, MIFF contributes to Malaysia's business events and tourism ecosystem. With support from the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), the fair complements the country's efforts to attract international business events, in line with Visit Malaysia 2027.

MIFF's established highlights include Muar Hall, MIFF OFFICE, xOrdinary, and FDC CLUB – The SELECT 2.0 showcase, alongside the new Live. Work. Play. experience at WTCKL, an industry seminar and a few other initiatives in 2027, offering buyers more than sourcing, with a range of furniture products, designs, insights and networking opportunities.

Visitor registration is open at www.miff.com.my. Registration is free until 19 February 2027, after which an admission fee of RM30 applies. Furniture manufacturers and industry stakeholders interested in exhibiting at MIFF 2027.

https://miff.com.my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


By MIFF 2027

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TagTag:
MIFF Matrade MIFF 2027

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