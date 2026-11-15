Ho Chi Minh City launches programme to promote cultural diversity

The launch ceremony for the action plan on developing Vietnamese culture in ethnic affairs, beliefs, and religion for 2026–2030 was held on the afternoon of November 12.

Photo: Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee

Speaking at the event, Lam Dinh Thang, director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, said the city was home to 53 ethnic minority groups and 13 religions, with more than 2.8 million followers.

“The diversity of languages, traditional costumes, festivals, cuisine, and religious practices has helped shape the city’s rich cultural identity,” he said.

To implement the Politburo’s Resolution 80 and the municipal Party Committee’s Action Programme No.18, the department has issued Plan No.123, which aims to preserve and promote traditional cultural values, strengthen community ties, and mobilise resources for development.

Thang said the city would step up the digitalisation of cultural heritage, integrate relevant information into digital maps, and utilise artisans and respected community figures to pass traditional knowledge and arts on to younger generations. Relevant departments and agencies would also coordinate to inventory and classify heritage sites, develop cultural and spiritual tourism routes, and gradually establish major festivals as regular events.

He stressed that the use of heritage for tourism development must preserve cultural identity and respect the sanctity of religious and belief spaces, while creating additional livelihood opportunities for ethnic minority communities. The city would also encourage more places of worship to adopt green, civilised, and safe operating models, linking religious activities with social welfare initiatives and drug prevention efforts.

Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. Photo: Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee

Setting out the scheme’s key priorities, Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said culture was the spiritual foundation, an endogenous resource, and an important driver of the city’s sustainable development.

“The cultural heritage of ethnic minority communities, from languages and traditional costumes to festivals and cuisine, has created a distinctive cultural landscape. Religious organisations, dignitaries, clergy, and followers have also made significant contributions to patriotic movements, charitable activities, support for disadvantaged groups, and community development,” he said.

To ensure effective implementation of the programme during 2026-2030, Cuong called on municipal departments, agencies, local authorities, and ethnic and religious communities to focus on four key tasks.

These include continuing to support the preservation of traditional festivals and community spaces, while encouraging each ethnic group to take greater responsibility for safeguarding its cultural identity. The city will also promote the positive cultural and ethical values of religions in connection with patriotic movements, and expand the development of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Spaces at religious establishments.

City leaders also called for renewed communication methods and stronger digital transformation in the preservation of heritage sites and religious and belief architecture, alongside the development of cultural tourism.

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