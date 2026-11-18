Photo: Le Toan

Running from November 17 to 19, the festival is organised by the city's Red Cross Society and its affiliated units under the theme 'For Everyone, Everywhere'. It marks the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam Red Cross Society and the 50th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society.

This is the first time the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society is holding the event, which is designed to widen the reach of humanitarian values, community service models, and charitable work while drawing in agencies, businesses, philanthropists, volunteers, and residents.

Activities on November 17 and 18 centred on caring for residents, first aid training, disaster response, and community participation in humanitarian work. The first aid programme, launched on November 17, aims to expand local response capacity, since on-site action in accidents, incidents, or natural disasters is critical to helping those in need and limiting risk.

A 'Journey of Compassion – Zero-Cost Market' ran simultaneously in Vung Tau ward, Xuan Son commune, and Xuyen Moc commune, with 30 pickup trucks distributing 600 gift packages worth VND510 million ($20,040). Each package, valued at VND850,000 ($34), included VND200,000 in cash and a gift worth VND650,000 from the Saigon Business Association of Ho Chi Minh City and the Pink Heart Club. The activity also recalls the spirit of the pandemic, when many localities supported the city through a difficult period.

Other events included a 'Charity Bus – Free Haircuts' programme and a voluntary blood donation day targeting at least 500 units.

The festival's highlight on November 19 is a walking event, 'Every Step, a Kind Heart', expected to draw around 10,000 participants, including students, officials, Red Cross members, volunteers, and representatives of agencies, businesses, social organisations, and local residents.

The walk aims to raise at least 10,000 Lunar New Year gift packages, each worth VND1 million ($40), for people facing hardship during the 2027 holiday. After the walk, the organising committee will hold a drill on rescue, relief, and first aid for drowning victims, demonstrating emergency coordination and response skills.

Regarding first aid equipment, the association aims to raise 150 sets of equipment, including necessary tools to serve first aid and disaster response in the community. Each set is worth approximately VND 1.5 million ($60). To date, the organising committee has raised 155 sets with a total value of VND232.5 million ($9,300).

Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society

Immediately following the rehearsal, the organising committee will announce the launch and introduction of 30 volunteer first aid teams operating in the community, aiming to support localities in preventing and responding to natural disasters, calamities, and emergencies.

This is a practical activity, demonstrating the orientation of building and developing a Red Cross volunteer force with professional knowledge and skills, a sense of responsibility, and the ability to readily coordinate and support people when accidents, incidents, and emergencies occur at the grassroots level.

Connecting social resources to better care for those in difficult circumstances is one of the key goals of the festival, aiming to bring a warm and meaningful Lunar New Year holiday to the people of Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the plan, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society and its branches strive to provide 40,000 Tet gifts for people in difficult circumstances and vulnerable groups. To date, the organisation mobilised organisations and individuals to register their support, totalling 7,000 gift packages valued at VND7 billion ($280,000); meanwhile, units under the City Red Cross Society mobilised nearly 30,000 gifts, worth over VND20 billion ($800,000).

This is the result of the joint efforts and contributions of agencies, organisations, businesses, philanthropists, and the community, demonstrating a spirit of responsibility and sharing towards those in difficult circumstances in society. The units at all levels continue to promote mobilisation and connect resources to complete and strive to expand the goal of caring for people during Lunar New Year in 2027.

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society respectfully acknowledges the partnership of the main sponsor, Herbalife Vietnam Co., Ltd., along with agencies, organisations, businesses, charitable groups, and individuals who have continued to support the activities of the festival. The partnership of these entities is an important resource, contributing to maintaining and expanding humanitarian activities and providing practical support to the people.

Through the 2026 festival, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society respectfully calls upon agencies, organisations, associations, businesses, charitable groups, philanthropists, and individuals to continue to show interest, support, and contribute resources to effectively implement humanitarian programmes, especially activities to care for people during the Lunar New Year in 2027. Contributions can be made in various forms suitable to the conditions and strengths of each unit, such as funding, goods, necessities, meals, equipment, services, or other practical resources.

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