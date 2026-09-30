Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Shanghai hosts CBB 2026 liquid food technology trade exhibition

September 30, 2026 | 10:21
(0) user say
Organisers will host the International Brew and Beverage Processing Technology and Equipment Exhibition in Shanghai from October 12 to 15, convening beverage processing machinery manufacturers.

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – From October 12 to 15, 2026, the 2026 International Brew & Beverage Processing Technology and Equipment Exhibition for China (CBB 2026) — the benchmark full-industry-chain exhibition for the liquid food sector in the Asia-Pacific region — will open at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). With the final countdown underway, this biennial industry event is sending a rallying call to the global liquid food community on an unprecedented scale.

The next decade of the liquid food industry is beginning here — ahead of time.
The next decade of the liquid food industry is beginning here — ahead of time.

Guided by the themes of innovation, intelligence, sustainability and high-end development, and committed to "building a new platform for upgrading the entire liquid food industry chain while writing a new chapter of high-quality development," CBB 2026 will bring together leading enterprises from every segment: baijiu (Chinese spirits), beer, beverages, dairy, condiments and packaging equipment. More than 900 exhibitors from China and abroad will make a joint appearance, and over 60,000 professional visitors from around the world are expected to attend for business discussions, across an exhibition area exceeding 100,000 square meters.

After more than three decades of development, CBB has long been more than a trade fair. It continuously connects the entire chain — from raw materials, brewing and filling to packaging and digital smart manufacturing — creating an integrated industry platform for business matching, technical exchange and innovation. Step into CBB and you will see an exhibition; look closer and you will read the present and the future of an entire industry chain.

01 Leading Enterprises from Every Segment — One Show for the Entire Industry Chain

This year's exhibitor lineup can truly be described as a full mobilization of the industry chain.

From upstream raw and auxiliary materials, brewing and processing, to midstream filling, packaging equipment and production line integration, and on to downstream labeling and coding, smart warehousing and digital solutions — leading enterprises from every segment, including baijiu, beer, beverages, dairy and condiments, will take the stage together, forming a complete map of the industry.

Whether you are sourcing turnkey production lines or comparing individual machines, whether you focus on a single process or evaluate complete smart-manufacturing solutions, you will find your answer at this show.

02 Four Highlights: Unlocking the 2026 Trends of the Liquid Food Industry

Closely aligned with industry development trends, this edition focuses on four main themes — internationalization, localization, intelligentization and green development — bringing together cutting-edge technologies and innovations from around the world to present a clear picture of where the industry is heading.

Highlight 1 | Global Giants Gather as Frontier Technologies Take the Stage

The international zone boasts a stellar lineup: world-renowned brands including BarthHaas, Fermentis, Krones, HEUFT, CIMC Enric, SACMI, ifm, Endress+Hauser, SEW-Eurodrive, Alfa Laval and Grundfos will all be present, covering core supporting technologies that range from hops, raw and auxiliary materials and pre-treatment processes to filling and packaging equipment and integration, end-of-line packaging and conveying, smart factory solutions and water treatment — spanning the entire liquid food production and packaging chain. A number of brand-new machines and solutions will make their on-site debuts, showcasing the latest achievements in smart manufacturing and green sustainability for the liquid food industry.

Highlight 2 | Chinese Smart Manufacturing Breaks Through as Homegrown Equipment Goes Global

Leading Chinese liquid food equipment manufacturers — Tech-Long, Newamstar, Lehui, Zhongya, Zhongchen, SUNRISE, Hermann and Talos — will exhibit in force, showcasing independently developed core equipment and technologies such as high-speed filling, aseptic packaging, intelligent inspection and integrated smart production, covering the entire production process from raw material pre-treatment, brewing and processing to filling and sealing, labeling and coding, and smart warehousing. These achievements not only help small and medium-sized food producers cut costs, boost efficiency and optimize their production systems, but will also accelerate the expansion of Chinese high-end equipment into global markets.

Highlight 3 | Smart Upgrading Across All Scenarios: Building a New Ecosystem of Digital Production

Digital transformation is one of the defining features of this edition, addressing smart-upgrading needs across the entire liquid food industry chain. From automated and intelligent production scheduling, predictive maintenance and big-data quality control throughout the process, to complete digital-twin factory solutions, every scenario is covered. Core intelligent equipment — including smart sensors, automated control systems and unmanned sorting machines — will be on display, helping the industry move from traditional manual control toward fully digital, intelligent and unmanned production.

Highlight 4 | Green and Low-Carbon Empowerment: Sustainable Production Solutions That Deliver

Aligned with global dual-carbon strategies and the industry's low-carbon transition, exhibitors will launch a range of low-carbon technologies and equipment, including energy-efficient filling machines, circulating water treatment technologies, equipment for biodegradable packaging, and waste heat recovery systems. While optimizing production costs and efficiency, these solutions comprehensively support energy conservation and emission reduction, offering practical, full-coverage green production solutions for producers of alcoholic drinks, beverages, water, dairy products, condiments and other liquid foods — and helping the industry build a sustainable future.

03 More Than Ten High-Level Forums: Decoding the Trends Shaping the Industry

More than ten high-quality concurrent events will be held during the show, bringing together authoritative industry experts, chief engineers of leading enterprises and industry leaders for in-depth discussions on segment trends, technological innovation and industrial transformation.

04 Why Attend? Three Audiences, Three Answers
  • If you are a business owner or procurement decision-maker: compare leading solutions from across the industry chain in one place, connect with quality suppliers, and identify practical paths to lower costs, higher efficiency and transformation.
  • If you are an engineer or part of a production technology team: experience live demonstrations of cutting-edge equipment, meet manufacturers' technical experts face to face, and be among the first to grasp the trends in smart manufacturing and green, low-carbon technologies.
  • If you are an industry observer or investor: read the next three to five years of the liquid food industry through the exhibitor lineup, technology directions and forum topics.
05 See You in Shanghai This October

A biennial rendezvous — and a shared point on the calendar for the entire industry.

From October 12 to 15, 2026, CBB 2026 looks forward to welcoming you at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. For more information, please visit www.chinabrew-beverage.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CBB 2026

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CBB 2026 shanghai Liquid food technology Beverage processing machinery

Related Contents

Plaza 66 Unveils 6,749 Square Metre Shanghai Upgrade Opening September 2026

Plaza 66 Unveils 6,749 Square Metre Shanghai Upgrade Opening September 2026

De Beers launches Desert diamonds collection in Shanghai

De Beers launches Desert diamonds collection in Shanghai

World's first international patient receives solid tumour CAR-T therapy Satri-cel in Shanghai

World's first international patient receives solid tumour CAR-T therapy Satri-cel in Shanghai

Shanghai sets targets for expanded and smarter service sector by 2030

Shanghai sets targets for expanded and smarter service sector by 2030

Shanghai's Ins Land unveils three new immersive venues including Soul House and Radi

Shanghai's Ins Land unveils three new immersive venues including Soul House and Radi

CMEF medical device exhibition opens in Shanghai

CMEF medical device exhibition opens in Shanghai

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

De Beers Group launches campaign film for Desert diamond collection

De Beers Group launches campaign film for Desert diamond collection

Nora Ana Jewelry adopts corrosion-resistant metals for tropical climates

Nora Ana Jewelry adopts corrosion-resistant metals for tropical climates

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ready-built facilities gain favour as industrial competition evolves

Ready-built facilities gain favour as industrial competition evolves

Early planning keeps sustainable industrial park costs down

Early planning keeps sustainable industrial park costs down

De Beers Group launches campaign film for Desert diamond collection

De Beers Group launches campaign film for Desert diamond collection

Nina Group secures investment from Beacon Fund through Australian government-backed initiative

Nina Group secures investment from Beacon Fund through Australian government-backed initiative

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020